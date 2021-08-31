First Listen: Hear Suga’s Remixed Ringtone for Samsung Galaxy Phones

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After teasing a new ringtone remixed by BTS star Suga, Samsung has now made the track available to download at Samsung.com.

Suga put his own spin on the Samsung Galaxy theme song, “Over the Horizon,” as part of a promotional campaign for the electronics brand’s recent Samsung Unpacked event. The original version of the track was created to be the default ringtone on all Samsung smartphones, and the jingle is now the official sound you hear when you turn on any Samsung Galaxy device. Starting today, however, fans can download Suga’s version of the track to personalize as their Samsung ringtone.

Fans can download Suga’s remix of “Over the Horizon” exclusively from the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G pages on Samsung.com (scroll down just under the video highlights section to find a free download link). The ambient-style track clocks in at just over three minutes in length, and starts with a spoken-word interlude from Suga, who encourages listeners to open up to “the new world, to the epic everyday.”

The instrumental track continues with a string section underscoring the familiar melody, before lush orchestration and a pulsating beat bring the track to a dreamy conclusion. “Life opens up with Galaxy,” Suga raps at the end.

The “new” track from Suga is the latest chapter of Samsung’s long-standing partnership with BTS. Samsung revealed last week that its new BTS-endorsed Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones broke pre-order records for all Galaxy Z devices in 2021. The global superstars also teamed up with Samsung on a special BTS Edition of the brand’s Galaxy+ Buds last year (the earbuds quickly sold out on Samsung’s website but we spotted a few still available on Amazon).

As for the ringtone, “Over the Horizon” is available to download now for BTS fans in the U.S. and Korea. Samsung says it will make the track available to more fans around the world “by early September 2021.” And the theme will also be made available as a ringtone to Samsung users through a software update later in September.

This is the tenth anniversary of the iconic Samsung jingle, which was first launched as a rock-inspired ringtone on the Galaxy S2 phone in 2011.