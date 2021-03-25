Personalize Your Alexa Voice Remote With These New Star Wars ‘Mandalorian’ Covers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In collaboration with Disney+ and Lucasfilm, Amazon is launching The Mandalorian themed covers for its Alexa Voice Remote, which are available to preorder now.

The new remote covers feature two designs, including “Bounty Blue” for Din Djarin and “Grogu Green” for the “cutest bounty in the galaxy.” Add some galactic fun to your streaming experience while you catch up on both seasons of The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+. The sturdy silicone cases will protect against accidental drops, and the vibrant colors will help you find your remote, even if you’ve turned off all the lights in your living room for the full movie theater effect. These Star Wars covers can be found on Amazon for $18.99.

Disney/Lucasfillm/Amazon

With the release of the covers, minor updates have also been announced for the new Alexa Voice Remote. The updated remote features preset buttons to launch your favorite apps like Disney+, where you can stream the rest of the Skywalker Saga, and Prime Video, plus a guide button to view consolidated channel and program listings from live TV apps. The new remotes will now come with the purchase of Fire TV Stick devices, and can be purchased separately on Amazon. The remote is compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd and 3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen).

The new Grogu and The Mandalorian remote covers are only compatible with the Alexa Voice Remote (2nd and 3rd Gen). Celebrate the unbreakable bond between a Mandalorian and his tiny companion with these covers, and check out some of our other favorite Star Wars merch while you wait for them to ship later this month.