RS Recommends: The Force is Strong With LG’s New ‘Star Wars’ Limited-Edition OLED TV

LG Electronics has turned to the dark side with their latest collaboration with Lucasfilm, unveiling a special limited-edition Star Wars-themed model of it’s 65-inch OLED evo C2 TV.

Timed for the 45th anniversary of the original release of Star Wars: A New Hope, The Star Wars LG OLED evo was announced at LG’s exhibit at the Star Wars Celebration, a fan experience and convention held at the Anaheim Convention Center. The TVs are, of course, limited to 501 units in the U.S., and will feature Star Wars-inspired aesthetics, controls, and gallery of content. The 501 number might seem oddly specific, but refers to the 501st Legion, the elite battalion of Storm Troopers under Darth Vader’s command.

The remote has a lightsaber-esque design with red accented lighting, and a galactic Star Wars logo. Besides the packaging, on the OLED evo itself, the Galactic Empire’s insignia is engraved prominently on the back, and you can hear the sound of Darth Vader’s breathing when you turn the TV on.

Certain LG TVs feature a Gallery Mode that turns your TV into a canvas by displaying paintings and artwork when you’re not watching any shows. This special-edition model has a Gallery Mode with two collections of Star Wars conceptual designs, storyboards, illustrations, and original art.

The first collection is The Conceptual Designs, with original storyboards from A New Hope and the duel from Return of the Jedi. The second collection is titled The Journey of Darth Vader, which features classic movie posters and Vader scenes from throughout the series, including his fight against Luke in Empire Strikes Back.

LG has yet to release official pricing or and an availability date, but we know that the base OLED evo model is currently available for $2,296.99 (and is currently $200 off), so you can expect the price to be around the same ballpark.

You can sign up for email notifications here for information on when the OLED evo TV goes on sale. Act fast when you get the email, because once again, this rare model will only have 501 units produced by LG, making it super-collectible for die-hard fans of the series. See more information here on LG.com.