You Can Now Buy an Official ‘Mandalorian’-Themed Helmet Display for Your Echo Dot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for May the 4th, Amazon has unveiled three brand-new, limited-edition stands for your Echo Dot device on Star Wars Day, inspired by characters on all sides of the Force, including the Disney+ hit, The Mandalorian.

The buzzed-about device holder has three designs, Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, and Stormtrooper, all available now on May 4, 2023.

The stands are officially licensed by Lucasfilm and made exclusively for the Amazon Echo Dot 4th and 5th Gen (it’s not compatible with the Amazon Echo Dot 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Gen). The non-slip base holds your device securely, and you won’t lose any sound quality from the speakers. The top is purposely left uncovered so you have easy access to your Echo Dot’s controls and settings (though you can also use voice commands).

The helmet stand eyes will light up when the Echo Dot is placed in the stand, and Alexa’s name is called. Saying phrases like “Alexa, teach me a Jedi mind trick” or “Alexa, use the Force” will help you hone your Jedi skills, complete your favorite Star Wars movie quote, and more.

Amazon is offering bundles for Star Wars Day with the Echo Dot included, but you can purchase the stands on their own and pick up the Echo Dot 5th Gen in your choice of three colors right now for only $29.99 here (it's regularly $49.99). The Alexa-enabled speaker plays music, tells time, reads you the news, gives you the weather and more, all from a hockey puck-sized device.

The Echo Dot stand is the latest in a string of Star Wars and Mandalorian merch available online. The helmet stands and accompanying Echo Dot make a great gift for Star Wars fans, tech junkies and collectors alike. The stands are expected to sell quickly, so make sure you click here to buy soon.

Three seasons of The Mandalorian, along with all the Star Wars films and shows are available to stream on Disney+ right now.