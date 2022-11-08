Sony Unveils New Noise-Canceling Earbuds Made from Water Dispenser Bottles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony is going sustainable with their latest noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds S, available in a brand-new “Earth Blue” color. But this isn’t just some flashy color variation — the one-of-a-kind marble pattern is actually made from recycled water bottle materials.

Originally developed with the goal of finding a new design that expanded the use of recycled materials, these new LinkBuds S are part of Sony’s aim to reduce their environmental footprint to zero by 2050. Following the white, black, and ecru color versions available since May 2022, the new stylish color model also comes with plastic-free packaging (excluding coating and adhesives). Along with reclaimed water bottles, the body and case of the earbuds also use factory-recovered recycled materials from car parts.

Believe or not, the annual production of plastic has increased almost 20 times over the past 50 years, while the amount of plastic recycled has remained at just around 9 percent. To combat this, besides these new LinkBuds S, Sony has also established “Green Management 2025” environmental targets. These are meant to accelerate efforts like introducing recycled plastics into personal tech lines, introducing renewable energy, and eliminating plastic from packaging of small, newly-designed products.

In conjunction with the “Earth Blue” LinkBuds S launch, Sony is also committing to donate $500,000 to Conservation International, an international NGO that’s worked across 70 countries to promote responsible and sustainable global biodiversity. Not only are these buds helping reduce plastic waste, but they have all the best smart features we love in the original LinkBuds S.

With some of the most intuitive noise-cancellation out there, these buds automatically switch between high-powered noise canceling or ambient sound depending on where you are and what you’re doing (think sitting on public transit or walking down a busy street). Sony’s new Sony’s integrated Processor V1 also helped improve the frequency response, leading to more balanced lows and mids.

This version of the LinkBuds S cost $199.99, and available now Sony.com and on Amazon — the same price as the other LinkBuds colorways, which makes them an easy, eco-friendly pick if you’re in need of new earbuds. Even better? The “Earth Blue” LinkBuds S are currently on sale on Amazon for $52 off, bringing the price down to $148.