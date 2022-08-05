RS Recommends: The Just-Released Sony LinkBuds Get Marked Down Under $150

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s rare to find a pair of earbuds that deliver on both design and stellar sound quality. The Sony LinkBuds S do just that and are currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since their release earlier this year. Regularly $199+, the LinkBuds S are on sale for just $148 — a discount of 26% off.

This Amazon deal is available on both black and white colorways, so you can choose either option when you shop. They’ve got up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, with the accompanying charging case able to store an additional 20. This means you can go through multiple days without having to worry about charging your new Sony buds.

Alexa is built-in too for easy voice assistance access. Skip songs, adjust the volume or check your notifications without having to pick up your phone. Sony’s Integrated V1 processor is also designed to deliver top-notch sound quality. We’ve tested similar Sony LinkBuds before which use the same technology and found the sound on all our chosen music tracks to be incredibly balanced, with minimal distortion.

There’s also IPX4 water resistance. This means you can wear your new Sony LinkBuds S to the gym or even in light rain. The design itself is very sleek, with four ear tip sizes for a customized fit. There are touch controls too, allowing you to pause music, pick up phone calls and even activate voice assistance.

The noise-cancellation features are impressive too, designed to block off most background noise with ease. You even have an ambient sound mode just in case you want to be more in tune with your surroundings.

If you’re looking for a sleek, easy-to-use pair of earbuds with sound quality that almost rivals the Apple AirPods Pro grab this limited-time Amazon deal on the Sony LinkBuds S now — on sale for just $148.