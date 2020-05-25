Our Favorite Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $70 Off, But Price Could Go Back Up Any Minute

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that will help you focus on your music (or work calls) while tuning out the noise, you’re in luck: Sony’s WH1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale right now on Amazon for just $278. That’s a whopping $72 off its regular price of $349.99. These headphones made our “best of 2020” list for their superior sound cancellation technology. As we wrote in our review: “The cups seal tightly to your ears without feeling cramped, and block out everything from traffic to annoying coworker chatter.”

In addition to its noise-cancelling technology, a built-in mic lets you take calls hands-free, making this great for video chats and office calls. Pair the headphones to Alexa and use your voice to control your music, ask for information and more.

A single charge gets you up to 30 hours of playback time. A quick, ten-minute charge gets you five hours of use.

Bluetooth pairing is easy and reliable, though this deal gets you an audio cable too, in case you prefer a wired connection. We like the little details too, like how you can cover the right earcup with your hand to instantly turn down the music (say, if your roommate or neighbor wants to have a conversation). The earcups themselves are pretty comfortable, with an ergonomic design that stays put without feeling stuffy or sweaty.

Audiophiles will appreciate the crisp and clear audio that comes through the headphones; no muffled sound here.

This set gets you a pair of headphones, a storage case, a charging cable and an audio cable for a wired connection. These headphones almost never go on sale and Amazon’s pricing changes every few hours so we recommend snagging the deal while it’s still live.