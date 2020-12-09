Sonos’ Latest Speaker Didn’t Go On Sale For Black Friday — but It’s $40 Cheaper Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The competition has heated up, but Sonos still makes some of the best connected speakers you can get. They rarely go on sale, but you can save $40 on its newest speaker, the Sonos One (Gen 2), at Amazon right now. The speaker didn’t go on sale on Black Friday, which makes this deal even better.

What sets the Sonos One (2nd Gen) apart from most speakers is its support for Amazon’s Alexa, Google’d Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming standard. Most smart speakers can work with one or two of these technologies, but the Sonos One can work with all three. Alexa and Google’s Assistant can be accessed hands-free because of the speaker’s internal microphones, but will need an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac) to stream using AirPlay 2.

You can listen to music from any streaming service, or a whole host of radio stations from within the Sonos app (iOS and Android), which makes it easy to manage all of your media. The One sounds very good on its own (we’ve tested it), but you can pair two together for more immersive stereo sound.

A pair of Sonos Ones can also be linked up to a Sonos Beam or Sonos Playbar (Sonos’ sound bars) to create a surround sound system. Whether you’re looking to add a smart speaker to your home, or are looking for a last-minute gift for the music lover in your life, this deal on the Sonos One (2nd Gen) is well worth considering.