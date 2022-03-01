RS Recommends: Sonos Drops the Mic With Updated Outdoor-Friendly Bluetooth Speaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sonos is going back to Bluetooth basics with its latest speaker model. The company announced its latest gadget today, dubbed the Sonos Roam SL, a speaker that comes with a mic-less design and a more affordable price tag to match.

Originally released back in April 2021, Sonos’s Roam speaker became one of the brand’s only compact Bluetooth options that you could also control using smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. The updated Roam SL, available to pre-order for $159, forgoes the smart connectivity of the original Roam for a sleek, streamlined Bluetooth speaker that still promises crisp, detailed audio when you’re streaming music. You can still switch between pairing it via Bluetooth or controlling it along with your other Sonos products using WiFi.

And if you were a fan of the dust-proof and waterproof Roam, you’re in luck: The SL comes with the same durable body and IP67 waterproof rating (which helped earned the Roam a spot on our Rolling Stone Audio Awards).

According to the company, the Sonos Roam SL will deliver 10 hours of juice in between charges, and it can last up to 10 days when you set it to sleep mode. If you’ve ever used the Roam, you know that it stays on for hours, making it easy to start playing playlists right away. One downside is that you’ll need to charge it a little more often. But the company says that you can extend the SL’s power even more thanks to the “Battery Saver” setting within the app.

As far as portability goes, the Roam SL boasts a lightweight frame and water bottle-like size that you can set vertically or horizontally on a surface, just like the original speaker model. It’s also available in both shadow black and lunar white.

You can pre-order the Roam SL right now on Sonos.com, and the speaker will be available to buy starting on March 15 for $159. And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers, we found the best speakers under $200 worth your money, from brands like Bose, Ultimate Ears, and Marshall.