This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

Anyone who’s living with a roommate and working from home, or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high-tech earbuds. If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $99.95 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen for these top-rated buds.

If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 50 percent discount for as long as the deal lasts on Amazon.

Sennheiser’s inner-ear headphones use Bluetooth to connect to your devices, whether you’re streaming music or watching your content on your computer. According to the company, these wireless earbuds can last you almost the entire work day before you need to plug in the charging case again.

The company says they can run for about seven hours per charge and as much as 20 hours when you put them back in the case to recharge. You can also modify how your tunes sound thanks to the brand’s Smart Control app and the equalizer feature.

Meanwhile, it’s easy to chat with your preferred voice assistant, too, whether you’re asking Google for a little recipe help, or saying “Hey, Siri! What year was this song released?” The earbuds also come with a variety of different sizes of tips, which can help make sure the earbuds fit once you unbox them. Plus, these true wireless buds have hundreds of reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, with many reviewers pointing out the good sound quality they produce.

If you’re not familiar with Sennheiser, the brand’s products have become go-tos for musicians and bands who use its collection of mics and equipment for performing on stage and more. Put simply, it’s a brand trusted for putting pro-level audio at the front and center of its gear, so when its gear goes on sale, you don’t want to miss it.

If you’re looking for an affordable set of earbuds, you can shop the $99 Sennheiser True Wireless Earbuds here.