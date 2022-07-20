RS Recommends: Samsung’s ‘Reserve’ Promo Gets You First Dibs On Devices Before They Even Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung has had a steady release of new devices over the past year including the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Watch4. Now, the brand is gearing up for a brand new series of launches, set to unveil at the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Eager to find out what the popular tech company has in store and earn some in-store credit while you’re at it? Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Samsung Unpacked?

Similar to Apple’s Keynote events, Samsung’s biannual “Galaxy Unpacked” event is an opportunity for fans to get a first look at Samsung’s newest devices and learn about the latest features and updates. The event is usually available to watch via livestream and you’ll be able to stream Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. ET on Samsung’s official website or on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

What Does It Mean to “Reserve” Something With Samsung?

As the name suggests, Samsung’s “Reserve” offers let you call first dibs on the latest Samsung gadgets. There’s no commitment to purchase either — all you need is to drop your name and email address to gain access to pre-orders the second they go live.

Right now, you can make a commitment-free reservation for a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy buds, or a Galaxy watch and earn Samsung credit. If you choose to reserve all three, you’ll be eligible to receive $200 in Samsung credit. Do note though, that you’ll only receive the credit once you manage to put in your pre-order. All filling up this form does is get you first dibs on the newest Samsung devices. From there, it’s up to you.

You can also earn credit for reserving individual devices. The Samsung smartphone gets you $100 in credit, the Galaxy Buds get you $30 in credit and the Galaxy Watch gets you $50 in Samsung credit. You can even bundle up: for example, the smartphone and watch bundle will get you $150 in credit. Since Reserve is a commitment-free program, you can back out at any time, which means you’re losing absolutely nothing by filling up this form before the launch of the new Samsung devices.

It is unclear what kind of phone, buds or watch Samsung plans to unveil at the event. That said, there are rumors floating around as to what gadgets customers can expect. Fans are expecting some sort of foldable smartphone launching at the Unpacked event, especially since the S22 was only released earlier this year. This means we can expect either a Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 or Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 smartphone — of course, this is all unconfirmed as of now.

We can also speculate that the next Galaxy Watch5 will be announced at the event, given that the Watch4 was announced at last year’s Galaxy Unpacked.

While it may seem unusual to ‘reserve’ the newest Samsung devices without even knowing what they are, it’s definitely worth considering, especially since Samsung fans usually want immediate access to the newest gadgets. Every reservation is commitment-free too, so you can always decide against buying a new Samsung smartphone if it isn’t for you.

Head over to Samsung’s website and reserve the Samsung smartphone, Galaxy Watch or Samsung Buds now before the official pre-orders go live after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2022.

