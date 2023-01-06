Rep Your Fandom: Samsung Unveils Limited-Edition Star Wars and Pokémon-Inspired Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung had a big year in 2022, finally unveiling the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4 and Galaxy Watch5. While these are great creations in themselves, it’s always fun to add a personal touch to your new devices, and the best way to do that is to buy a new phone case or watch strap for your purchase.

The number of options available for either is almost overwhelming and it’s hard to find quality accessories that are both durable and well-priced. That’s why Samsung’s latest Star Wars and Pokémon accessory collections are the perfect gift to gift yourself this new year.

Recently launched, the Star Wars accessory collection features a phone case plus strap, a holiday case for the Galaxy Buds and a watch strap and cover for your Samsung Galaxy Watch. Each accessory is designed with a distinctive Star Wars pattern like the Millennium Falcon-inspired phone strap.

We personally love the Star Wars bundle collection which gets you all four accessories for $149.99. The gift set also comes with Star Wars sticker packs, featuring favorite characters like Chewbacca and C3PO.

Buy Star Wars Bundle $149.99

If Star Wars is not your fandom, Samsung also released Pokémon-themed accessories — available for the first time ever in the United States. You can pick up a Poké ball and Pikachu-themed cover for the Galaxy Fold 4, a Poké Ball-inspired case for the Galaxy Buds 2 or the red and white watch strap.

Our favorite is the Buds case, designed to look identical to a Poké Ball from the series itself. It is compatible with the Galaxy Bud2, Buds Live, Buds Pro and Buds2 Pro. Do keep in mind though, that there’s very limited stock available for the Pokémon collection, so make sure to grab your order as soon as possible, before it sells out — shop the full collection now.

Buy Poké Ball Case $39.99