Samsung Unpacked: Score a Deal on the New Galaxy Z Flip Phone, Smartwatch and Earbuds

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled a slew of new products Wednesday, including a brand new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone and Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone, something Samsung fans have been waiting for with bated breath. Every gadget announced is currently available for pre-order with eligible trade-in offers and will even get you up to $1,000 off on chosen devices.

The new Samsung phones were just the tip of the iceberg at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, with the company unveiling new smartwatches and earbuds too. Here’s what to know about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked reveals.

What Did Samsung Announce at the Galaxy Unpacked Event?

Samsung announced two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold as well as the Galaxy Watch Series5 and the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at its 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event.

Want to get your hands on these phones? Keep reading to find the best Samsung deals available on these newly-announced devices, plus information on how to get your pre-order in for quick delivery date (note: you’ll want to move fast as the Samsung site has been overloaded with deal-seekers all day).

What Are the Best Samsung Deals on the Galaxy Z Phones?

The Z series launched today with the Galaxy Z Fold4 which is available in four colors, including an online exclusive Burgundy. This smartphone features up to 1TB of storage, a new taskbar for quicker navigation, and an upgraded 50MP wide lens rear camera for better clarity on all your pictures.

Right now, you can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in, plus up to $300 in Samsung Credit for future purchases, and a free-standing cover and S-pen with your purchase (worth $89.99).

Samsung is also offering free memory upgrades, meaning if you choose a 256GB Galaxy Z Fold4 you’ll automatically pick up the 512GB for the same price.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 at $799.99+

The Galaxy Z Flip4 on the other hand is available in four base colors along with multiple customizable options available. It’s got fast-charging features, an IPX8 water-resistant rating, and a brighter camera sensor for clearer video day or night.

You’ll also be able to take advantage of up to $900 off with an eligible trade-in and snag a free silicone cover (worth $39.99) with your purchase. Similar to the Galaxy Fold4, you’ll also get a free memory upgrade to 256GB if you choose the 128GB smartphone.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 at $99+

What Are the Best Samsung Deals on the Galaxy Watch5 Series?

Samsung also unveiled a new smartwatch during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The brand’s Galaxy Watch5 series packs a BioActive Sensor for heart rate, blood oxygen levels and blood pressure monitoring. The Watch series also offers sleep tracking and GPS tracking (available on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro). The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro even features a 60% larger better than its predecessor and a titanium casing that’s five times more durable than the Galaxy Watch4, according to the brand.

As for deals, there’s up to up to $75 Samsung Credit available with an eligible trade-in on the Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5. You will also pick up a free charger duo with your purchase.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at $279.99+

If you choose the Galaxy Watch5 Pro you can receive up to $125 in Samsung Credit with an eligible smartwatch trade-in as well as a free charger with your purchase.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro at $449.99+

What Are the Best Samsung Deals on the Galaxy Buds Pro 2?

There are also new Samsung earbuds that were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The new Galaxy Buds Pro2 are made for fitness enthusiasts, with a smaller, more compact design made from 90% recycled materials, according to the brand. They also newly feature compatibility with Samsung TVs, meaning you can connect your new buds straight to your television when you’re binging late-night shows and movies.

If you purchase now, you’ll also snag $50 in Samsung credit when you trade in an older pair of buds — and even get a free charger with your pre-order.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at $230