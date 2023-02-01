Samsung Unpacked: Here’s How to Pre-Order the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung’s bi-annual Unpacked event just unveiled a host of new Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3. Along with the S23 Ultra, the tech company also launched the S23 and S23+ smartphones, with all devices open for pre-order now.

Samsung’s S23 Ultra packs the same sleek design we’ve come to expect from Samsung smartphones., but there’s a lot going on down under. The S23 Ultra now features an upgraded 200MP lens, a Super HDR selfie camera and a battery life that’s designed to last well over 24 hours. The build itself also keeps Samsung’s sustainability principles in mind, now boasting recycled Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear.

The Samsung S23 and 23+ are also spectacular in their own way, boasting a similar fast processor to the Ultra and the same sustainable build. That said, both will have slightly smaller screens, with the S23+ featuring a 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ display (the Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ display). The S23 and 23+ also feature slightly shorter battery lives and a 50MP wide camera, compared to the Ultra’s 200MP.

All three Samsung smartphones will be available in multiple storage sizes though and four vivid colors, including Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender with prices for the S23 series starting at $799.99.

Apart from the new smartphones, Samsung also released the new Galaxy Book 3 Series, including the Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro (14 and 16) and Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

In our opinion, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the one to beat, with 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor. This allows for heavy multitasking, editing and gaming making this the most powerful Galaxy Book to date.

For those of you looking for something a little more affordable, choose the Galaxy Book3 Pro. While it doesn’t have Boook3 Ultra’s processor (don’t worry, it’s still fast), it does have a 3K AMOLED display (with a 120 Hz refresh rate), a versatile USB-C charging port and an FHD front cam for all your video calls. The design might be the best part, with the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 being the lightest Galaxy Book model, weighing just 2.58 pounds.

All three new Galaxy Books are now available for pre-order now, with prices starting at $1,299.99.

