 Samsung x BTS Sale 2021: Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Buy One Get One Free - Rolling Stone
Samsung’s BTS Earbuds Are on Sale, With This Buy One, Get One Deal on Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

Purchase one pair of the limited-edition BTS earbuds and get your second pair for free

Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS fans take note: Samsung has slashed the price of its BTS Edition earbuds, with a limited time “1 for 1” offer on the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, $199.99 (for two pairs), available at Samsung.com

First released last June, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is a limited-edition version of Samsung’s true wireless earbuds, wrapped in BTS’s signature purple colorway. The group’s logo adorns one earbud, while their iconic purple heart motif features on the other. The accompanying Buds+ charging case features the same purple colorway and iconography.

While everything is presented in a collectible gift box, these BTS earbuds aren’t just for display. The powerful Galaxy Buds+ deliver spacious AKG sound, and Samsung says their industry-leading two-way speaker “fully immerses fans in the layers of BTS’ music.”

Get up to 11 hours of music on a single charge; pop your Galaxy Buds+ in the BTS Edition wireless charging case and get up to 11 additional hours of playtime. In a rush? A three-minute charge gives you one hour of juice — more than enough to get through BTS’ latest album, BE, or to power up for a workout or run.

This is a limited time promotion, and the BTS Edition Galaxy Buds+ are expected to sell out quickly, especially with the new deal. Samsung has not announced an end date to the sale just yet but we recommend adding to cart while quantities are still in stock. See full details here.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are part of an official partnership between Samsung and BTS, which also includes a new commercial showing the group members using and interacting with the new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. The commercial features BTS’ hit song “Life Goes On,” and spotlights the phone’s ability to shoot 8K video — the highest resolution video available in a smartphone today.

