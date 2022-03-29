RS Recommends: Samsung’s Frame TV Looks Like a Work of Art (and Is Finally Under $1000)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Samsung first debuted its innovative Frame TV, you couldn’t really find anything quite like it. And nearly five years since its release, it’s still the most stylish smart TV you can buy.

But good-looking TV sets don’t come cheap and it’s rare to find a discount on the Samsung Frame. That’s why we’re jumping on this surprise sale at World Wide Stereo, which gets you the QLED 4k Frame TV on sale for under $1000.

Regularly $1,299.99, this new Samsung deal at World Wide Stereo drops the price of the 50-Inch Samsung Frame TV down to just $947.99 — a $352 discount (for comparison, it’s still priced at $1299 on the Samsung website).

Buy: Samsung Frame TV at $947.99

The Samsung Frame looks like a piece of art up on the wall, and the smart TV design breakthroughs with a customizable, beautiful frame that can display artwork when you’re not watching a show.

After setting it up out of the box, you can cycle through up to 1,400 different images when your Frame TV’s in Art Mode, or you can simply use a USB and display your own favorite images.

As much as the Frame will upgrade your living space’s style, it’s every bit as beautiful when you’re streaming something on movie night too. The 50-inch TV delivers over a billion colors thanks to Quantum Dot tech that’s built-in, along with a bright screen that’s visible at every time of the day or night (it’s also available on sale in sizes up to 75 inches on WorldWideStereo.com).

The Frame TV’s speakers, meantime, deliver sound that automatically adjusts based on the room you’re using it. It even features what the company calls Adaptive Sound+ that optimizes the sound based on if you’re playing music or trying to hear what the movie characters are whispering about on the screen.

Buy: Samsung Frame TV at $947.99

Another innovative bonus: you can use the Frame TV to upgrade your work desktop setup at home or at the office. Simply pair your device over Apple AirPlay or through SmartThings, and you can use it as a second (and much larger) monitor. And when the day’s over, switch it back to your favorite piece of art or photo.

This is the first time we’ve seen this Samsung Frame TV under $1000 online. Regularly $1299+, the stunning 50-inch model is on sale for under $950. Looking for more Samsung Frame TV deals and discounts? You can also find the 43-inch and 32-inch Frame TV models on sale on Amazon starting around the $500 range.

While Samsung also discounted the 2021 Frame TV model on its site, the 50-inch set appears to be out of stock on the website at the time of this writing. So if you want to score the Frame TV at this discounted price, you’ll want to act quickly before the World Wide Stereo sale ends later this week. Shop the Samsung Frame TV sale online now through April 3.