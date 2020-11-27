Samsung’s Big Black Friday Sale Includes the Limited-Edition BTS Earbuds for $90 Off

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Samsung is tapping into the power of BTS to promote its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. Samsung’s BTS-branded Galaxy Buds+ are marked down to just $109 this weekend (regularly $199.99). The $90 discount is the best deal you’ll find online for these limited-edition earbuds, and the cheapest price we’ve seen for this BTS collaboration.

The BTS-branded wireless earbuds were released in June, along with a BTS edition smartphone. While the phones are sold out, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are still available as of this writing on Samsung.com, though they’re expected to move fast with the $90 discount.

Samsung

In addition to the Galaxy Buds+ deal, Samsung also has its brand new Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (pictured above). Regularly $169.99, they’ve available now for just $139.99. You can save an additional $20 by trading in an old audio device, bringing the price down to just $119.

Samsung also teamed up with BTS to promote the Galaxy Buds Live, with a proposal-themed campaign that debuted on social media last month. The clip sees Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V each holding the earbuds case like a ring box, before opening up the case to reveal a pair of the wireless buds.

The Galaxy Buds Live feature a unique lima bean shape and ergonomic fit. The true wireless earbuds have added Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that cuts background noise by up to 97%. The earbuds are polished off with a glossy finish and come enclosed in a jewelry box-inspired case with your choice of three colors.

In addition to the discount on its wireless earbuds, Samsung’s 2020 Black Friday sale includes markdowns on smartphones, big-screen TVs, the Galaxy Watch smartwatch, and home appliances, including air purifiers and vacuums. See all the deals here.