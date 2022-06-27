RS Recommends: This Surround Sound JBL Soundbar is Just $350 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not surprised that soundbars are growing in popularity: The home theater audio systems are compact, easy to set up, very affordable, and more powerful than ever. If you’re looking to reap all these benefits of a high-quality soundbar — and save some money doing so — check out this surround sound JBL Bar 5.1 at Crutchfield. Normally $599.95, the tech supplier has the JBL soundbar on sale for just $349.95.

That price cut shaves over 40% (or $250) off the original price, bringing the highly-rated speaker system down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. However, the discount is part of Crutchfield’s Fourth of July sale, so you’ll want to act fast before the price goes back up.

Even if the Bar 5.1 Surround wasn’t marked down, we’d still recommend it. The system includes a sleek, compact speaker bar and a beefy 10-inch down-firing woofer for added bass. Inside the soundbar is a pair of side-firing tweeters and five long-excursion full-range drivers, which creates the bars’ namesake surround sound audio. The tweeters are angled to reflect off the walls and ceiling lending that immersive, multi-directional sound. It also has a built-in microphone to pick up sound and calibrate according to your living room or den’s layout.

The 10-inch subwoofer, meantime, lends a powerful low-end dimension with its own built-in 300-watt amplifier. Best of all, the woofer connects to the soundbar wirelessly, meaning one less cable to deal with.

Connectivity with the JBL Bar is excellent as well. With 4K video passthrough, you can connect an HDMI cable from your video source to the soundbar and another from the soundbar to the TV without losing video quality. The soundbar also has built-in Bluetooth and WiFi, as well as Chromecast and Airplay 2 compatibility, letting you stream video wirelessly through the bar.

If you’re in need of a home theater upgrade, be sure to take advantage of this deal and pick up the surround sound JBL Bar 5.1 while it’s still heavily discounted.

