This Special-Edition Ringo Starr Turntable Celebrates the Musician’s Birthday

Fans of Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band rejoice! Spin your favorite vinyl and commemorate the legendary Beatles drummer’s birthday with this Ringo Starr Peace + Love turntable, made by audio masters Pro-Ject and available online now.

First released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Starr’s own band, Pro-Ject has made the limited-edition set available again to coincide with the musician’s 81st birthday.

The turntable model itself, an Essential III upgraded with an acrylic platter, was chosen with audiophiles in mind, but the artwork and design of the table was created by Starr himself. Fans looking to round out their vinyl setup will appreciate the richer and and more natural audio, while the multicolor base works nicely as the centerpiece for any room.

Pro-Ject’s turntable is great for spinning Ringo, What’s My Name or another LP from our definitive guide on Ringo’s solo career here. Not only does this limited-edition turntable plays at 33 and 45 RPM, it also features a Ortofon OM10 cartridge, a precision diamond cut aluminum pulley, and a built-in motor control for speed stability.

The gold-plated RCA cables let you connect the turntable to your preferred speakers of choice (just make sure you have a preamp first before you get to spinning). If you’re worried about preserving the table when you’re not using it, the turntable also comes with a dust cover so the artwork stays bright and your vinyl keep playing smoothly.

From detailed design features (that acrylic platter we mentioned? It won’t block the view on the artwork on the table) and audiophile touches (you won’t have to worry about unwanted resonance from this platter), Pro-Ject says “Ringo Starr [has collaborated] with handpicked artists and friends to put on a show unlike any other. Much in the same way, this special turntable was also selected by Ringo.”

This limited-edition turntable isn’t just for Ringo fans, though — the company recently restocked a special edition George Harrison turntable with artwork by street artist Shepard Fairey. For Beatlemaniacs, Pro-Ject also has a Beatles SGT. Pepper Essential III record player, in addition to a turntable designed with copies of tickets from The Beatles’ legendary world tour in 1964.