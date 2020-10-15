These Are the Top 15 Products That People Bought on Amazon Prime Day

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is over and while the orders are still being counted, it’s expected to top last year’s record-breaking numbers for both items sold and total revenue.

While Amazon doesn’t reveal earnings data, the site says Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion on Prime Day 2020, with best-selling products around the world including the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet.

Prime Day 2020 was also a success for what Amazon calls “independent third-party sellers” (I.e. the mostly small and medium-sized businesses that rely on the site as a marketplace to sell their own products and creations). Amazon says those vendors exceeded $3.5 billion in sales, making it the biggest Amazon shopping event ever for third-party sellers. Those independent businesses drove a number of sales to Amazon, with shoppers stocking up on everything from candles to face masks.

Rolling Stone readers were big fans of AirPods, home security cameras and projectors, while snagging deals on fitness equipment and home goods during Prime Day 2020. Here’s a look at the top 15 items that readers bought for Prime Day (a bonus: many of these deals are still live as of this writing, in case you missed out and want to pick up these products for yourself).

1. Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Amazon had a surprising discount on Apple’s second-generation AirPods during Prime Day, wth the AirPods 2 down to their lowest price ever at just $114.99. The price has since gone back up a bit but the wireless earbuds are still discounted as of this writing and — more surprisingly — still cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website.

2. Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Solo 5 delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. Regularly $249+, the soundbar was the most popular soundbar pick from Rolling Stone readers during Prime Day, and is still discounted right now.

3. YI 1080p HD Wireless Home Security Camera

One of our favorite indoor security cameras is at its lowest price ever right now. This YI Indoor Home Security Camera gets you crystal clear HD monitoring, with two-way audio, night vision, and alerts you can monitor on your phone. You can program both motion alerts and sound alerts too (say, when a baby is crying or a window breaks). The discreet size makes it easy to hide to monitor any space, from office to garage to home.

4. VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector

This was the most popular projector deal during Prime Day and you can still get the VANKYO Leisure 3 portable projector at a discount right now. The projector casts a screen up to 170 inches with clear, focused images and surprisingly loud sound thanks to two built-in speakers. VANKYO says this new 2020 projector improves on its predecessor with 60% better brightness and more defined contrasts. It’s great for indoor or outdoor use and lamp life is more than 40000 hours. The projector has a 4.3-star rating from more than 23,000 reviews.

Regularly priced over $100, the projector is now just $79.99 when you apply the $20 on-site coupon.

5. Echo Show 5

Amazon devices continued to be a best-seller on Prime Day, with the Echo Dot now completely sold out on Amazon. Readers also snatched up the Echo Show 5, which is still $15 off as of this writing.

The Echo Show 5 gets you all the benefits of an Alexa smart speaker PLUS a 5.5-inch video display and built-in camera for taking video calls, watching clips online, checking the news, etc. When not in use, choose to have the screen display your favorite photos, as a digital picture frame.

6. Amazon Smart Plug

The Amazon Smart Plug was another top-seller for Prime Day 2020. The plug lets you convert any outlet into a smart outlet by using Alexa to control settings. Use your voice to turn the coffee maker on and off, or to switch on the lights. You can also set the plug to a timer to schedule when fans, lights and appliances run.

7. Back Bay Wireless Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Take your tunes to go — or into the shower — with the super durable Back Bay Portable Wireless Speaker. The Bluetooth speaker is water-resistant and made with a solid case that’s great for indoor or outdoor use. Get up to 24 hours of battery life with loud, HiFi sound and big bass.

8. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

The popular 23andMe testing kits were a hot commodity during Prime Day, and they’re still available on Amazon with free shipping and fast delivery. 23andMe can tell you about your family’s origins with impressive specificity (over 2000+ distinct regions) and health conditions you’re predisposed to. The company keeps your data totally encrypted, so you don’t need to worry about it being accessed by a third party.

9. Pure Clean Automatic Vacuum Cleaner

You can still get a robot vacuum cleaner for under $100. This Pure Clean robot vacuum gets you 90 minutes of run time, and it’s powerful sweeping action and low profile make it great for both carpets and floors. The Pure Clean vacuum has a 4.1-star review from almost 300 reviewers online and is still priced to move as of this writing.

10. YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

Home fitness devices were a top-seller among Rolling Stone readers. At the top of the list: this stationary bike packed with fitness-minded features, like a 35 pound bi-directional flywheel, smooth belt-driven movement, and a connected LCD monitor, which tracks your pace, speed, distance and calories burned.

This bike is still $80 off right now (with on-site coupon), which gets you a great Peloton alternative for under $300.

11. Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV

There were a number of TV deals during Prime Day, but the best-seller among Rolling Stone readers was this 32-inch model from Toshiba, which is still just $179 as of this writing.

Toshiba’s 32-Inch HD TV is the perfect size for a bedroom, dorm room, or apartment living room. Its screen has a resolution of 720P (HD) and its stereo speakers support DTS TruSurround, which allows it to simulate surround sound. The TV has three HDMI ports, so you can connect all of your home theater equipment, think 4K Blu-Ray player and HD game console, without a splitter.

12. TaoTronics Gaming Computer Speaker

If you need an ultra compact computer sound bar with a couple of fun and useful extras, TaoTronics’ Gaming Computer Speaker is an excellent choice. Right now, Amazon still has it for just $39.99 when you apply the on-site coupon.

At 16.5 inches, this speaker is a great portable pick for your desk or entertainment console. It has a pair of drivers that produce stereo sound, and two inputs: aux, and Bluetooth. You can connect this sound bar to your computer with a 3.5mm audio cable, and pair it to your phone or tablet over Bluetooth to stream music wirelessly.

13. LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

The best Prime Day massage gun deals came from LifePro’s lineup of percussive massaging devices. This one gets you five different speeds and vibration settings to let you control the intensity. Use it to knead out knots after a workout or to ease sore spots from a long day at work. At $119, it’s still one of the best values online when it comes to a top-rated massager.

14. BenQ TH585 1080p Home Entertainment Projector

This BenQ was a top-seller during Prime Day and is still marked down to its lowest price in months.

The projector can create a screen up to 300″ large, and a 100″ screen from 9.2ft away. In terms of connectivity, BenQ did a good job: the projector has two HDMI ports, three VGA ports, an audio in and audio out port, RCA in, and S-Video In port. It has a native resolution of 1080p, and a peak brightness of 3,500 lumens.

15. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot was a Prime Day 2019 best-seller and was also a best-seller in 2020. This version, the Instant Pot Duo, combines seven appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer. Instant Pot says the Duo cooks up to 70% faster too. Grab it now on Amazon — as of this writing it’s still $20 off.