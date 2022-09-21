Polaroid Moves Into Music Space With New Bluetooth Speaker Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You might know Polaroid for their line of instant cameras — a staple in every creative household — but the brand is looking to shake things up by entering the music space. Today, Polaroid launched four new Bluetooth speakers, a Polaroid Radio, and a new Polaroid Music app.

The music players come in four sizes: P1, P2, P3, and P4, ranging from a bite-sized portable speaker to a larger boom box style speaker for big sound. We personally like the P2, which the brand describes as “most wearable” thanks to the little wrist chain that comes included with the speaker. It boasts room-filling sound and comes in five colors (blue, red, black, grey and yellow) all inspired by Polaroid’s color spectrum.

The retro meets futuristic design is my favorite part, with each speaker featuring a red ‘on’ button, a subtle nod to the camera shutter buttons on instant cameras. There’s also an analog dial that can be used to adjust the volume or to change the Polaroid radio station (more on that later). The front even boasts a round pixelated digital screen, reminiscent of a Tamagotchi display.

Polaroid Radio comes with every speaker, and it’s a free FM service with five curated stations that are completely ad-free — you’ll need to access the Polaroid Music app to access this service. The brand says these radio stations will feature both artists and DJs playing “up-and-coming tracks as well as old favorites,” in a press release.

This is Polaroid’s first venture into the music space and if you’re intent on checking out their new music player collection, you can shop it now on Polaroid.com.