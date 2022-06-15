RS Recommends: Samsung’s New TVs Let You Play Xbox Games Without Needing a Console

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Microsoft’s ‘What’s Next for Gaming’ briefing aired last week and brought a ton of exciting news for gamers. With new games, a whole new Windows 11 update featuring a Game Pass widget and Project Moorcraft — a program that brings demos of new and upcoming games to Xbox Game Pass members — there was a lot to love. But, the standout news was Microsoft’s launch of the Xbox app on Samsung Smart TVs later this month — this means cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, without the need of a console.

Until now, the only way to play Xbox games was through the purchase of an Xbox console or through cloud gaming on your smartphone, PC or tablet. The new Samsung integration lets you play Xbox on your TV without a console. Here’s what to know about Xbox cloud gaming and how to get it on your device.

What Is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Cloud gaming means streaming games over the internet without having to download games onto your PC, smartphone, tablet or Samsung TV. All you really need to cloud game is a stable internet connection. Since cloud gaming happens online, you’ll also save storage space as you won’t have to download the game onto your device.

Not every Xbox game supports cloud gaming, although many popular titles including Forza Horizon 5, Among Us and Halo Infinite, are supported through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What Is the Xbox App on Samsung TVs?

Samsung announced earlier this year the release of the Samsung Gaming Hub on new 2022 Smart TVs. Samsung’s Gaming Hub is set to launch on Smart TV models starting June 30 — although this may vary by region. The Xbox app will also launch at the same time and it’s the first time ever gamers will be able to try out cloud-enabled Xbox games on a TV, without a console. “With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics about the new partnership.

How to Play Xbox on a Samsung TV

Microsoft

Playing games on your new smart TV is simple: first, launch the Xbox app, log into or sign up for a Microsoft account, connect your favorite Bluetooth-enabled controller, and you’re ready to game. It’s important to note you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to access cloud-enabled games, with the exception of Fortnite, which is free to play.

Will I Need an Xbox Console to Game on a Samsung TV?

No, you won’t need a console to game through the Xbox app. You’ll use your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to play cloud-enabled games on your TV, the same way you use cloud gaming on your PC, laptop or smartphone.

The Samsung TV integration is one of the easiest ways to play Xbox games without an Xbox console.

How Do I Sign Up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games, with new titles released each month. The membership also includes Xbox Gold Live, allowing you to play cloud-enabled games on your PC, tablet, smartphone and now on Samsung Smart TVs. Plus, members will get access to exclusive deals and discounts.

Right now, you can sign up for your first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, after that it’s $14.99/month. This is a limited-time deal so you’ll want to act quickly before it expires.

