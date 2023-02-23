This Ergonomic ‘Wearable’ Gaming Speaker Delivers Surround Sound at an Affordable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the years, we’ve tested some of the best gaming headsets, both wired and wireless, and even some of the best gaming speakers, but we’ve never come across something quite as unique as the Panasonic SoundSlayer wearable gaming speaker. Combining the best of both a headset and a portable sound system, Panasonic’s wearable neck speaker is designed to deliver surround sound for all your games, without disturbing those around you.

The ergonomic design means this wearable speaker can sit comfortably on your shoulders, without feeling heavy. Since there’s a built-in mic, you’ll also be able to chat in-game with your teammates, and the brand says the mic is smart enough to tune out ambient noise. There are six dedicated sound modes as well, including stereo, cinema, music and three gaming sound modes.

The three gaming sound modes are perfect for the Final Fantasy version of this neck-set, with a dedicated role-playing game mode, optimized for FINAL FANTASY(R) XIV Online to give you as much of an immersive experience as possible. The four speakers embedded in this audio set are all designed to deliver surround sound, with clear, sharp audio that will almost make it feel like you’re wearing noise cancelling gaming headphones.

This neck speaker is wired though, which means you’ll need to have it connected via its USB cable always, but since it’s about 10 feet long, you won’t have to tug it or readjust it once it’s on. Plus, the original version and Final Fantasy version of this neck speaker are on sale right now, with prices starting at just $148.

There’s no telling when these gaming deals expire though, so if you’re looking for an ergonomic audio device made specifically for gaming, choose the Panasonic SoundSlayer Wearable Speaker System — take advantage of the limited-time deal before time runs out.