Paloma Mami Teams Up With Samsung for New Holiday Campaign

Samsung has tapped Paloma Mami as the new face — and voice — of their official 2021 holiday campaign. The Chilean American singer joins rapper Future in the new spots for Samsung, which help to promote the brand’s Galaxy Z Flip3 phone, Galaxy S21 Ultra phone, and Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds.

Mami and Future take turns putting their individual spin on Samsung’s gift ideas, with holiday-themed tunes (Samsung calls it their “holiday gift (w)raps”) about each of the featured products. Mami says she jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with Samsung, especially during this time of year.

“Partnering with Samsung for this holiday campaign was great,” the singer tells Rolling Stone. “The commercial really reflects the importance of family during the holidays tied in with a cool fun way to gift great products to loved ones, so it was a fun experience.”

Born in New York but raised in Santiago, Mami says the holidays were always a special time for her, with music and food bringing the family together. “I always spend the holidays with my family back in Chile,” she says. “It’s that time of the year to disconnect and be around loved ones and be thankful for everything we have in our lives.”

As for holiday traditions: “My whole family gets together and cooks traditional Chilean food and we always go to my grandparents house and just spend it all together,” Mami says. “[And] if you know me, you know I love to listen to music that’s a vibe. So I don’t have a holiday playlist with holiday music but definitely will be listening to artists like Kali Uchis and Chloe x Halle.”

Mami, who dropped her new song “Cosas de le Vida” last week, will feature in a couple more spots for Samsung, leading up to Christmas. Both Mami and Future have been tapped to appear in ads for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Tab S7, writing some festive rhymes for both of Samsung’s new offerings.

In a press release, Samsung says it chose to work with Mami and Future thanks to Mami’s “signature Latin flare and Spanish raps” and Future’s “epic lyricism.”

“These dynamic gifts each offer a range of opportunities to go hands-free [and] listen with premium sound quality that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite artist,” Samsung says, “[with] high-quality cameras to help you capture immersive images to save your favorite holiday memories for years to come.”

While the holidays are still over a month away, Samsung has already launched a number of deals online, including daily “Deals of the Day” happening right now as part of the brand’s popular “Samsung Week” of sales. Shoppers can also get access to certain Black Friday deals two weeks in advance by signing up on Samsung.com.