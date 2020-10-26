These $59 AirPods Alternatives Get You 10 Hours of Playtime on a 10-Minute Charge

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple’s AirPods are still the gold standard (they’re on sale for $129 right now). But if you’re looking for a solid pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank, you’ll want to check out the brand new OnePlus Buds, which deliver the same great sound, comfortable fit and extra-long battery life for less than half the price of AirPods.

Released just this past summer, the OnePlus Buds are discounted to just $59.99 right now on Amazon. The surprise deal gets you a pair of these top-rated AirPod alternatives for $20 off their regular price.

Amazon

The Amazon deal gets you the OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earbuds in the same all-white colorway as the AirPods, with a matching white charging case. Get up to seven hours of listening on a single charge; get up to 30 hours with the charging case. What we like: just ten minutes in the charging case gets you up to ten hours(!) of uninterrupted playback.

The OnePlus Buds deliver surprisingly detailed sound for a pair of earbuds at its price point. The 13.4mm driver helps to pull out crisper highs and richer vocals, while the “Bass Boost” feature brings deep, pounding bass. OnePlus is one of the few earbuds in the market to offer Dolby Atmos sound, which creates a 3D-like soundscape with music seemingly “floating” all around you for a more immersive experience.

We love using our OnePlus Buds for taking calls — it’s got three built-in mics to pick up your voice more accurately, while the company’s noise cancellation technology helps cut down on background noise. The earbuds are great for exercise too — its IPX4 rating protects your buds from sweat and splashes, making this a great pickup for workouts and runs.

Pairing to your phone or laptop is super easy, and the touch-sensitive controls on the side of each bud put music and settings — literally — at your fingertips. The OnePlus Buds boast a 4.1-star rating out of 5, from more than 2500 reviews online. Regularly $79.99, get these popular AirPods alternatives on sale for just $59.99 here.