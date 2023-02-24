These Sleek Noise-Cancelling Headphones Get 50 Hours of Playtime and Are On Sale for $79

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

High-end headphones don’t come cheap, especially ones with built-in noise-cancellation technology. That’s why you’ll want to jump on this new deal from OneOdio, an audio brand that got its start with DJ headphones and now making great headphones for everyone.

Right now, OneOdio is offering its A10 Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $79.99 on Amazon. Apply the on-site coupon and get an additional $8 off, bringing the price of these top-rated cans down to just $71.

Amazon

Buy OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise… $79.99

These sleek and minimalist headphones look way more expensive than their $80 price point, and they boast a host of fancy features too: think Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC), which can filter out up to 95% of ambient sound to ensure that your music comes through crisp and clean.

The ANC tech works on both low and mid-frequency background noise, which means you’ll be able to filter out everything from traffic and environmental sounds, to white noise on an airplane.

Most audiophile headphones can get pricey, but the OneOdio A10s deliver surprisingly powerful sound for its packaging. The headphones deliver crystal clear hi-res audio through a pair of 40mm dynamic drivers. In layman’s terms: you get deeper, punchier bass, better contrasts, and warm, rich tones no matter what genre of music you’re listening to. Trending Selena Gomez Taking a ‘Break From Social Media’ After Hailey Bieber Drama: I'm 'Too Old for This’ Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Buries Itself in Ridiculous Season 3 Crowd Takes Over ‘Someone You Loved’ After Lewis Capaldi Experiences Tourette's Syndrome Tics During Live Show Shakira and Karol G Combine Their Star Power on Blockbuster ‘TQG’

Battery life is seriously impressive, with up to 50 hours of playtime when you run the headphones at 60% volume (you get 45 hours at 100% volume). A quick five-minute charge gets you two hours of runtime.

Amazon

Buy OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise… $79.99

The OneOdio headphones are great for travel too — the cups folds flat and easily stow away in the included travel case. Cushy ear pads make it easy to wear these headphones throughout your flight.

One of our editors’ favorite budget headphones, pick up the OneOdio A10 ANC Headphones on sale now for $79.99 here. See full buying options and the additional discount coupon on Amazon.com.