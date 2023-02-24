fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
DEAL OF THE DAY

These Sleek Noise-Cancelling Headphones Get 50 Hours of Playtime and Are On Sale for $79

These stylish minimalist headphones look way more expensive than their $80 price point, and boast a host of fancy features too
OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

High-end headphones don’t come cheap, especially ones with built-in noise-cancellation technology. That’s why you’ll want to jump on this new deal from OneOdio, an audio brand that got its start with DJ headphones and now making great headphones for everyone.

Right now, OneOdio is offering its A10 Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $79.99 on Amazon. Apply the on-site coupon and get an additional $8 off, bringing the price of these top-rated cans down to just $71.

Amazon

Buy OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise… $79.99

These sleek and minimalist headphones look way more expensive than their $80 price point, and they boast a host of fancy features too: think Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC), which can filter out up to 95% of ambient sound to ensure that your music comes through crisp and clean.

The ANC tech works on both low and mid-frequency background noise, which means you’ll be able to filter out everything from traffic and environmental sounds, to white noise on an airplane.

Most audiophile headphones can get pricey, but the OneOdio A10s deliver surprisingly powerful sound for its packaging. The headphones deliver crystal clear hi-res audio through a pair of 40mm dynamic drivers. In layman’s terms: you get deeper, punchier bass, better contrasts, and warm, rich tones no matter what genre of music you’re listening to.

Trending

Battery life is seriously impressive, with up to 50 hours of playtime when you run the headphones at 60% volume (you get 45 hours at 100% volume). A quick five-minute charge gets you two hours of runtime.

Amazon

Buy OneOdio A10 Hybrid Active Noise… $79.99

The OneOdio headphones are great for travel too — the cups folds flat and easily stow away in the included travel case. Cushy ear pads make it easy to wear these headphones throughout your flight.

One of our editors’ favorite budget headphones, pick up the OneOdio A10 ANC Headphones on sale now for $79.99 here. See full buying options and the additional discount coupon on Amazon.com.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Revealed Her Never-Before-Seen Tattoo While Confidently Baring Almost All

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad