Billie Eilish’s Governors Ball Concert Streaming in VR for Women’s History Month

Fans of Billie Eilish can now stream the singer’s set from the 2021 Governors Ball festival in VR. It’s part of a new Women’s History Month hub from MetaQuest, makers of the popular Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

MetaQuest’s Women’s History Month offerings (accessible via the Oculus blog here) include a series of talks, interviews, concerts and special virtual events that promote “strong women leaders, storytellers, and creators whose narratives are paving the way for women today and in the future.”

Among the highlights: the chance to experience ten songs from Eilish’s Governors Ball set, where she debuted tracks from her latest album, Happier Than Ever, and her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Fans can simply put on their Oculus Quest headset and be transported into the crowd among thousands of people to watch Eilish’s performances as if they were right there. The full set was filmed in 180° and originally aired live last September on the platform Venues, where fans were able to meet up in a virtual waiting room and enjoy the show together.

Other musical artists included as part of the MetaQuest Women’s History hub include Lady Gaga (with a Beat Saber music pack); Saweetie interviewing Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle fame) on an episode of “Icy University;” and the chance to relive Charlie XCX’s 2020 performance on Venues.

The Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) has been around for a few years now, and this nifty little gadget has made it possible to do everything from watching concerts to experiencing a theme park, straight from your couch.

You can access the Women’s History Month hub through the Oculus blog here, where you can find out when each event goes live. Click on the events that interest you or mark them in your calendar for when they’re made available. From there, download your events of choosing to your Oculus Quest VR headset either by accessing the store through the touch controllers or by downloading them through the Oculus app on your smartphone.

Meta Quest

In addition to musical acts like Eilish and Charli XCX, MetaQuest is also highlighting female changemakers who are giving minorities a voice — The Sun Ladies follows the personal story of Xate Singali, the leader of a female-only fighting unit who risked her life to protect her people from the ISIS invasion in Iraq. There’s also Girl Icon, based on 17-year-old Rani, who challenged the Hindu caste system and is working on becoming an Indian army officer.

If you’re a fan of musicals, check out Shut Up Sona on March 14. Shut Up Sona is about #MeToo activist and singer Sona Mohapatra as she battles with music execs and India’s patriarchal society while trying to make a name for herself in the cutthroat industry.

See all the activations on the event calendar here. Meta Quest says it plans to add new events as the month progresses as well, so check the website for the full lineup. Everything is available to view from now through March 31.