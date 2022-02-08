RS Recommends: Oculus Quest Brings Black History Month to VR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From virtually attending live sporting events and concerts with strangers to recreating moments of history like the Apollo 11 mission, VR has made it possible to see the world through a new “lens,” with devices like the Oculus Quest 2 making it easier to experience this technology from the comforts — and convenience — of home.

Now the virtual reality headset company Meta Quest has taken this idea a step further, with a new series of Black History Month “events” that let users attend events and experiences led by Black visionaries.

The new Black History Month content hub can be found through the Oculus site here. The blog contains links to multiple events, so click on the ones that interest you to be redirected to the event’s main page. From there, just download your favorites to your Oculus Quest VR headset either by accessing the store through the touch controllers or by downloading them through the Oculus app on your smartphone.

Among the diverse slate of content: viewers can “see” how Ethiopian farmers make the best coffee in the world, attend a night of hip hop with Big Freedia, or sit in on a jam session with The Roots.

More poignant experiences includes watching a VR docu-series titled IN PROTEST, which will allow you to experience the Black Lives Matter movement firsthand through your Oculus Quest 2, while letting you hear from activists on the ground.

Apart from films and documentaries, Meta Quest is also offering on-demand concerts through Horizon Venues. From now until Feb. 13, you can enjoy tunes from DJ Snoopadelic, followed by a virtual show from The Roots on Feb. 14. From Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, you can access an on-demand concert from Young Thug.

Gamers have a chance to experience some Black History Month content on their Oculus Rift with Rangi, a puzzle-based game that draws its inspiration from art, architecture and music from the landscapes of Africa.

And if you’re big into space, you can access a VR experience on Feb. 28 to explore the International Space Station with Victor Glover, the first Black astronaut to stay for an extended period on the ISS.

See all the activations on the event calendar here. Meta Quest says it plans to add new events as the month progresses as well, so check the website for the full lineup.