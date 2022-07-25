RS Recommends: Nura’s Buzzy New Earbuds With Lossless Audio Are Now 33% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a fan of earbuds that give you personalized sound, or just curious about the latest audio tech, Nura’s latest wireless earbuds have blown up recently on Kickstarter. The NuraTrue Pros are the first wireless earbuds to support lossless audio over Bluetooth and offer customized sound — and by pre-ordering them right now, you’ll save 33% off.

In 2018, Nura launched their Nuraphone adaptive headphones to rave reviews (including from our own editors), and became the largest ever Kickstarter campaign in Australia at the time. The team’s back on Kickstarter once again to offer their new earbuds, the NuraTrue Pro.

If you want to preorder the NuraTrue Pros on Kickstarter before the end of the campaign, you’ll save $110. That brings the NuraTrue Pro Wireless Earphones down to just $219. That’s a massive discount from what the buds will eventually retail for at $329. The best part? By investing now, you won’t have to wait for them to go on sale in the future.

This Nura earbuds deal gets you the NuraTrue Pro’s high-performance earbuds with customizable sound for less. The campaign for the NuraTrue Pros has already raised $1.7 million from its original goal of $20,000, and a few key standout features to explain why.

For starters, these are some of the first earbuds to offer that lossless, CD-quality audio sound that audiophiles seek out, with an “uncompressed, bit-perfect fidelity that typically requires expensive, high-end equipment and a wired connection to reproduce.” Not sure what lossless audio means for your music (or your overall listening experience?).

Nura explains on their Kickstarter page that most Bluetooth streaming tech requires some amount of compression to transmit it wirelessly, causing that loss of detail and “artificial” sound that can impact your music. With Qualcomm aptX Lossless streaming, your songs can be transmitted and sound just like if you were sitting right there in the recording studio. That 1.2 Mbps bit rate is higher than what the Apple AirPods Pro, or even our favorite Sony WF-1000XM4s can reproduce.

Speaking of music, with Nura’s Personalized Sound technology, the NuraTrue Pro also deliver on an inimitable audio experience tailored specifically to your unique hearing. Unlike most earbuds that have fixed EQ settings, or force you to manually adjust sound elements (like heavy bass) in a companion app, the NuraTrue Pros make sure no two listening experiences are alike. After a 60-second hearing test, the in-ear buds will automatically adapt the EQ to your hearing levels, so your music sounds the best it can possibly sound for you.

Along with personalized sound, the NuraTrue Pros also bring adaptive active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, and spatial audio powered by Dirac Virtuo to the table for some of the most high-tech buds we’ve seen to date. If you want to join the wave of major streaming services offering hi-fi audio support, such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Tidal, these earbuds need to be top of your list

This set will include the NuraTrue Pro totally wireless earbuds, a charging case (with eight hours of playback on a single charge, and an additional 24 hours from the case), ear tips with four size options, two wing attachments, and foam tips (to find the best fit for your ears), and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

Hitting almost 1 million on their first day, head over to Nura’s Kickstarter page and snap up a NuraTrue Pro at a significant discount of 33%. These buds won’t ship until October, but if you want to pick up a pair of Nura earbuds now, Amazon has the NuraTrue earbuds for $199. They even offer the same personalized audio as the NuraTrue Pros.

Regularly $329, snag these hi-fi earbuds on sale for just $219 before the campaign officially ends on July 28.