This $99 Wireless Charging Pad Lets You Charge Up to Four Devices at Once

One of the decisions you have to make when charging your phone is whether you’d like to enjoy the convenience (but slower speed) of wireless charging, or keeping it tethered to a power adapter with a cable. NOMAD’s Base Station is a wireless charging pad that lets you charge four devices at the same time — two wirelessly, and two using the USB-C and USB-A ports on its back side. Most multi-chargers we’ve seen only work with two or three devices, which makes this one stand out.

The Base Station has three wireless charging coils, which are powerful enough to charge two devices at up to 7.5W (Watts), or one device at 10W. The coils are large enough that you wont have to hit a tiny “sweet spot” for your device(s) to charge, and tiny LEDs will turn onto confirm your gadgets are charging. NOMAD’s Base Station supports the Qi charging standard, which means it’s compatible with iPhones, Android phones, and totally wireless earbuds like the AirPods (if you have them in Apple’s Wireless Charging Case).

Around the back of the charger you’ll find a USB-C port with a maximum power output of 18W, and a USB-A port that can charge your devices at 7.5W. The USB-C port supplies enough power to trigger the iPhone’s Fast Charge mode, or slowly charge more power hungry gear like the iPad Pro or Nintendo Switch. Plugging two gadgets into NOMAD’s Base Station will not reduce their charging speed, nor will it impact any devices that are charging wirelessly.

The Base Station supports any charging cords, but NOMAD is offering a 50% discount on its ultra-durable Kevlar cables if you get this charger. The cables are available in a couple of different styles — USB-C to Lightning, USB-C to USB-C — and each one is available in multiple lengths. Based on personal experience I highly recommend getting one of NOMAD’s Universal Cables, which feature different tips that you can use to charge multiple types of devices.

All of the cables have a Kevlar braided outer shell, Kevlar core, and metal alloy connector plugs, so you should have no problems bending, twisting, or stretching them without causing damage. If something does happen, the cables are backed by a five-year warranty.

We’re recommending NOMAD’s Base Station because of its ability to mix and match wired and wireless charging, but it doesn’t hurt that the company cares about clean, minimalist aesthetics. The charger is made out of padded leather and aluminum, and the rubber feet on its bottom prevent it from moving around when you place your devices down, or pick them up. NOMAD includes both a US and EU charger in the box, which is nice for frequent travelers.

By supporting the ability to charge up to four devices simultaneously through a mix of wired and wireless charging, NOMAD’s Base Station stands out in a crowded field, and is a premium charger for those of us with a lot of tech.