15 Games Announced at Nintendo Direct 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nintendo’s Direct event always brings its fair share of surprises, but this year’s event might be one of the most exciting ones yet. From Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom set to release in May 2023 to GoldenEye 007 getting a remaster for the Switch, here are the top 15 highlights announced at the Nintendo Direct 2022.

Buy Nintendo Switch $299.99

1. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s sequel finally gets a name and it’s set to release in May 2023. Nintendo also released a new trailer for the game, where you can see Link soaring through the sky through the vast kingdom of Hyrule. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was first released in 2017, and we can only expect Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to be as engaging and full of surprises as the original iteration.

2. GoldenEye 007

The 1997 game gets a remaster for Nintendo Switch and will even be hitting Xbox Game Pass. The first-person shooter game will be available on Nintendo Switch Online (Nintendo’s online gaming subscription service) although the company hasn’t announced a release date for the game just yet.

Other Nintendo 64 games will also be arriving on Switch Online, including Mario Party and Pokemon Stadium Subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online now to be prepared for the new launch.

Buy Nintendo Switch Online Membership $19.99

3. Fire Emblem Engage

The Fire Emblem game series has been around since the 1990s and if you’re into strategy based/tactical games, then you’ll want to mark your calendars for Fire Emblem Engage‘s January 2023 release. The game’s protagonist is Alear, who sports a rather unconventional hairstyle that has made some fans question just how good the game might actually be.

Fire Emblem Pepsi / Colgate looking wild pic.twitter.com/1HSpoZBcxo — Chris (@thegreyzen) September 13, 2022

Character design aside, the game follows Alear, a member of the royal family who’s been asleep for thousands of years, and suddenly awakens at the start of the game — cue the intrigue. It seems as though Alear can summon past heroes from the Fire Emblem franchise to aid him during battle, including fan favorites like Marth.

4. Octopath Traveler 2

Releasing in Feb 2023, Octopath Traveler 2 will stick to the original Octopath‘s gameplay, introducing eight new protagonists all with converging storylines.

The original Octopath Traveler was first released in 2018 and received positive accolades from reviewers and gamers alike, especially for its well-written storyline and beautiful game design. Check out the first preview of the sequel above

5. Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 *finally* gets a release date in 2023, a full decade after Pikmin 3‘s release. Pikmin 3 Deluxe arrived on Nintendo Switch about two years ago and the 10-hour strategy-based game required you to collect food and save your famished planet from impending doom.

It’s not fully clear what Pikmin 4 will be about, other than well, it will have Pikmin in it.

6. Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Battle

Set to release in Feb 2023, this game will feature 385 songs and can be played online with up to four friends. Check out the trailer for more.

7. Fae Farm

Cozy games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley have taken over the Switch and it seems like Fae Farm is the perfect addition to the roster. First looks make this game seem like a farming simulator with its biggest draw being its multiplayer feature — which means you can farm, adventure and complete quests with your friends.

8. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Arriving in December 2022, the remaker/remaster of the original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is launching on Nintendo Switch. The original game was essentially a prequel to Final Fantasy VII and was first released in 2007. Check out the first look of the remastered game.

Buy 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' $49.99

9. It Takes Two

The popular two-player co-op game, which we ranked as one of the best games to play on Xbox is finally arriving on Nintendo Switch Consoles.

Buy 'It Takes Two' $39.99

10. Harvestella

Another cozy game (albeit with more combat) will be arriving on Nintendo Switch consoles this November. You can now download a free demo on your Switch to check the game out — your save data will transfer to the game once it releases.

Buy 'Harvestella' $59.99

11. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the original Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, first released on GameCube in 2003. It looks like the remake will remain pretty similar to the original game – where you raise a family and nurture a farm. There’s no main objective in the game but rather an overarching goal to help the protagonist (and their family) achieve a ‘successful’ life — think Sims meets Stardew Valley.

12. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

The game first released only in Japan will finally be available for play on the Switch, Xbox, PC and Playstation in 2023. If you’re a fan of survival horror games, you’ll like this one.

13. Master Detective Archives: Raincode

Ever wanted to play a game set entirely during a rain storm? Well, now’s your chance. From the creators of Danganronpa, Master Detective Archives: Raincode is an adventure-style murder mystery game with a release date in Feb 2023.

14. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

With a February 2023 release date, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land. Expect updated graphics and the ability to choose different versions of Kirby for special powers. The game is playable with up to four players.

15. Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is launching this October and will include all the action previously expected from the franchise — with the protagonist fighting for humanity with some truly cool weapons.

Buy 'Bayonetta 3' $59.99