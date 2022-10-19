Techtober Continues: Apple Launches new iPad Pro with M2 Chip and Redesigned iPad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple has been crushing it lately, from a brand new AirPods Pro and Apple Watch to the release of an all-new iPad Pro and redesigned iPad. Apple just launched the new iPad collection today, so you can get your online preorders in now, or pick them up in-store starting October 26th.

The iPad Pro packs the latest M2 chip (the same chip used in Macbooks) for faster performance, a four-speaker audio system, and Wi-Fi 6E for lag-free connectivity. The latest Pro also features ProRes video capture, which means content creators can both capture and edit professional-grade video straight through this Apple device itself.

Buy 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro $799.00

It also comes packed with the latest iPad OS16, which features ‘Stage Manager,’ making it easier to multitask by organizing apps and windows. With Reference Mode, you can also edit both HDR photos and videos with accurate, true-to-life color and picture quality.

The iPad Pro is essentially designed to replace any laptop or desktop, and thanks to its latest photo and video editing features, creators can now take their work on the go — in a compact, easy to use device. Covert it into a 2-in-1 device by adding the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

The redesigned iPad on the other hand, features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and an Ultra Wide 12 MP front camera plus a 12 MP back camera for better picture quality.

Buy 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad $449.00

It’s also got Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity and support for 5G on its cellular model — just in case you want to access calls and texts when your phone isn’t around. Plus, it also got iPad OS16 installed, just like the iPad Pro.

If you want better 2-in-1 functionality, you can even add the new Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) to this device, with a new 14-key function row and large trackpad — and it can easily be connected magnetically to your new iPad.

Grab the new iPad in either the 64 or 256 GB size, and in four vivid colors, including blue, pink, yellow, and silver.