RS Recommends: The Motorola Razr Is Back as a Touchscreen Flip-Phone and Now $400 Off

The iconic Motorola razr is back, and the mobile company is celebrating the flip-phone’s return with one of their best deals yet. In honor of the razr 5G smartphone — and apparently, the 48th anniversary of the first ever mobile call, per a release — Motorola is slashing $400 off the price of the back-in-vogue phone.

Right now, you can get the Motorola razr 5G at a discounted price of $999.99 (regularly $1,399+). This is the best Motorola deal online and the lowest price we’ve seen for this razr phone since it was released in September.

Buy: Motorola razr 5G at $999.99

One of the most buzzed-about phone releases in recent years, the razr is the world’s first smart flip phone. The Android device features an ultra-thin design and foldable screen that’s an instant conversation starter whenever you take it out — and flip it up. The phone features 5G speed, a flip-up touchscreen, multiple cameras and 256GB of space for all your apps, photos and videos.

When closed, the phone is just larger than a pack of gum (roughly 3.6 x 2.8 inches). Tap on the phone to see your messages, access calling functions and use the 20MP front-facing camera for quick shots and selfies. Flip it open to reveal a smooth and sleek touchscreen, that displays an 6.2-inch OLED cinematic display, a 48MP camera, with image stabilization, portrait mode, panorama mode and more.

The camera is packed with a ton of other AI-enabled features to fine-tune every shot you take. “Night Vision” mode gets you some pretty crisp photos even in the dark. Battery life is great too, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The included “TurboPower” charger gets you hours of use with just a couple minutes of charging.

What you’ll really want to know: Motorola’s design team has somehow engineered a hinge that allows the razr to open and close with both sides perfectly flush, with no gap in the middle. When flipped open, the screen is completely smooth. The phone itself is super lightweight, yet still feels solid and sturdy. And yes, the best part of the original razr remains intact: you can hang up on a call by snapping the phone shut.

The Motorola razr deal is available for a limited time at Motorola.com. Get $400 off the razr 5G with no promo code needed. The phone is available in three colorways: Noir Black, Liquid Mercury and Blush Gold. See full sale details here.