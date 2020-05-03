Deal Alert: The Motorola Razr is Back and It’s Buy One, Get One Free Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The iconic Motorola razr is back, and the mobile company is celebrating the flip-phone’s return with one of their best deals yet. Motorola is offering a buy one, get one free deal on the razr in honor of Mother’s Day. You can get the deal on Verizon.com or Motorola.com through May 10th or while supplies last.

The all-new razr is the first-ever Android flip phone, and features the same flip action of the original phone that came out more than a decade ago, only updated with smartphone and touchscreen technology.

When closed, the phone is just larger than a pack of gum (roughly 3.7 x 2.8 inches). Tap on the phone to see your messages, access calling functions and use the 5MP front-facing camera for quick shots and selfies. Flip it open to reveal a smooth and sleek touchscreen, that displays an 6.2-inch OLED cinematic display, a 16MP camera, and 128 GB of space for all your apps and content.

The camera is packed with a ton of AI-enabled features to fine-tune every shot you take. “Night Vision” mode gets you some pretty crisp photos even in the dark. Get up to 24 hours of battery life. The included “TurboPower” charger gets you hours of use with just a couple minutes of charging.

What you’ll really want to know: Motorola’s design team has somehow engineered a hinge that allows the razr to open and close with both sides perfectly flush, with no gap in the middle. When flipped open, the screen is completely smooth. The phone itself is super lightweight, yet still feels solid and sturdy. And yes, the best part of the original razr remains intact: you can hang up on a call by snapping the phone shut.

See more details and snag the new and improved razr for yourself on Verizon.com or Motorola.com