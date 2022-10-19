The Right Cord: The Most Durable USB-C Cables to Charge Your Devices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Every time there’s another type of cable hookup, it creates a ripple effect — new ports in all your new electronics, a more cluttered box of old, tangled cables (we all have that somewhere), and the search for converters and dongles to keep our beloved but slowly outdated devices going for as long as they can.

USB-C has been around for a few years now, and the good news is, this time it feels different. The USB-C seems to be a connection that more devices can get on board with, more of a universal choice that’s here to stay — at least for the foreseeable future. And to get the most for your money, not to mention the best quality connection, it’s important to get a cable that can handle speed, durability, and the test of time.

There are, of course, cheap options out there, but we’ve found that saving a couple bucks in the short term means you often pay later by having to buy another cable after the cheap one frays and snaps. A few more dollars dropped now can keep a cable going for years to come.

USB-C Cable Buying Guide

Here, our top picks and what we suggest reviewing before purchasing your next USB-C connector cable:

Protection: A nylon outer shell is an excellent option on these — not only is it bendable and soft, but also adds a strong first layer of protection. Underneath that, you’ll still want some tough materials in the mix, like aluminum shielding and a copper core, with rivets holding it in place down the entire length of the cable. For even more good measure, most companies run tests to see if their product is up to extreme wear and tear, bending and twisting it tens of thousands of times.

Voltage: The current these cables carry should be stable, generally around 5V/2.4A, and support the option for fast charging too, ideally charging your smaller devices 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Data transfer speed should keep up too, at around 480Mbps.

Compatibility: With all this talk about how durable it is, don’t forget to make sure it can work with your device. It’s easy to mix up some very similarly small port types, like micro-USB and the iPhone’s Lightning cable, so be certain that USB-C is indeed what you need.

1. Baseus USB-C Cable For the last decade, Baseus has been crafting chargers, converters, and connectors that never fail to impress and do what they’re supposed to. This cable can handle 100W of high power, and 480Mbps of transmission, charging your devices 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Their zinc alloy material is rust-proof and abrasion-resistant. Don’t be afraid to bend and twist them either, all the way up to 160 degrees, as these are factory-tested over 20,000 times to make sure they won’t break or rupture. Buy Baseus USB-C Cable $10.39

2. Deegotech USB-C Cable Fast Charger Deegotech’s cable is ideal for when you need to connect a USB-C to USB-A. Its nylon-braided stitching means you won’t need to worry about contorting it into weird positions either, thanks to the strain-relief support on each end and premium materials inside. This is a tough cable, with a fast charge and 480Mbps transfer speeds. At 10 feet long, it should be plenty for a gaming setup or home entertainment center. Buy Deegotech USB-C Cable Fast Charger $7.98

3. MrGlas USB-C Cable This pack of four is best for when you’re getting your home setup all organized and are going to need more than one USB-C cable. Plus, the right-angled head isn’t just a gimmick, but it’s actually a game-changer when it comes to keeping your cables unbent and organized. Instead of having to twist it around and lock it into port, these are designed to lessen the pull and strain, putting way less pressure on your device in the process. They’re also rust-free, and carry 3.1A of fast-charging capability. Buy MrGlas USB-C Cable $14.99

4. Ainope USB-C Cable Strong enough to handle a phone or your laptop, this USB-C cable has a convenient, versatile design that provides a USB-C and a USB-A port in one. The two sneakily dock into each other to keep things efficient, and allow you to always have a USB-A on hand for when you need it. This can handle 60W of charging, outputting 3.1A, and transferring data at 48Mbps. It’s also been tested over 40,000 times to hold up to bending and harsh use. Buy Ainope USB-C Cable $8.49