Ready, Set, Go: Monoprice Launches Affordable Racing Simulator Rigs For Gamers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 arriving on Feb 24th, many of us are loading up our Xbox consoles, PlayStations or PCs and playing F1 22. But, no matter how much we’ve tried to pretend our controller is a ‘steering wheel; and our couch is actually the cockpit of the car, it’s still not as immersive as using an actual gaming simulation rig.

A gaming rig essentially helps you get into the ‘simulation’ by allowing you to create an arcade-like setup straight at home — imagine multiple gaming monitors mounted at eye level, a steering wheel and even gear shift pedals right in your living room. But good simulation rigs usually cost well above $1,000, especially if you’re buying multiple components to assemble yourself. That’s where Monoproce’s new sim rig setup comes in, with prices starting at $169.99.

The tech brand launched two new simulation components, the Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Mount and the GT Racing Wheel Stand. The triple monitor mount is designed to hold three 32-inch monitors or one curved 49-inch super ultrawide monitor. It’s got an all-metal build for durability, and foldable arms for maximum adjustability. You can even add a gaming chair to the setup for the full effect.

Buy Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Mount $249.99 Trending Well, Trump Is Now Suggesting Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile Kelly Clarkson Rivals Adele's Vocals in New ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ Cover The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser A Piss-and-Vinegar Biden Dares Republicans to Try Him

The wheel stand in comparison, is compatible with multiple racing wheels, gear shifters, and pedal sets, according to the brand. It’s got an all-metal build too and has an adjustable steering wheel plate and pedal base, allowing you to customize your sim setup to your comfort. There is also a detachable gear shift mounting platform, just in case you want a more realistic car simulation experience.

Buy Dark Matter GT Foldable Racing Wheel… $169.99

You can buy both the wheel stand and monitor mount together and assemble your full gaming sim rig, or just start with the racing wheel stand if you’re a newbie. We also suggest buying a monitor of your choice and a compatible racing wheel to fully complete your setup.

If you’re a gamer looking to create a more immersive and full-fledged racing simulator or flight sim experience, these Monoprice sim rigs are a great place to start.