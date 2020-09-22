Treat Yourself: Marshall’s Luxe, Leather-Wrapped Headphones Are Just $117 on Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marshall is no stranger to solid audio gear, having built its reputation over the years as the maker of guitar amps for some of the biggest rock bands in the world. Now, the US-based brand is extending its expertise into headphones as well.

If you want to snag yourself a pair of Marshall headphones, Amazon has the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones on sale right now. These luxe, leather-wrapped headphones are regularly $250+, but Amazon has them for just $117 — a whopping 53% discount.

These Bluetooth headphones pair easily with your phone with 30 feet of wireless listening range. The headphones are equipped with Bluetooth aptX technology, which plays music at a higher bitrate, but also minimizes any lag, so you can watch your favorite movies or play your favorite games without any synching issues.

Audio-wise, Marshall is known for their finely-detailed sound, and these headphones are pretty exceptional when it comes to listening to music. The custom-tuned drivers deliver bold, fearless sound that captures the full range of a song or soundtrack. Music is well-balanced, with rich highs and deep bass that pulsates without being overwhelming.

Use the side control knob to adjust volume and answer (or reject) calls. The comfortable padding makes it easy to wear these headphones all day, whether for work, for play, or for travel (these are great for the plane).

Battery life beats many of its competitors; the Marshall Monitor gets 30+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge; it takes just three hours to fully recharge.

Everything is presented into a sophisticated, jet-black leather-wrapped package, with subtle gold detailing. You get Marshall’s old-school ethos and design sensibilities packed into a thoroughly modern and technically-advanced pair of wireless headphones. A charging cable is included too.

Regularly $250, get the Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones right now for just $117.40. As with all Amazon deals, there’s no set date as to when the deal will end, so we recommend taking advantage of the price drop and adding to cart now. See full sale details here.