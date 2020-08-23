You Can Now Buy an Official ‘Baby Yoda’-Themed Display for Your Echo Dot

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tech accessories company, Otterbox, has unveiled a new stand for your Echo Dot device that’s inspired by “The Child” in the Disney+ hit, The Mandalorian.

The buzzed-about device holder was first teased earlier this year amidst all the “Baby Yoda” hype, and it’s finally available on Otterbox’s website now.

The stand is officially licensed by Lucasfilm and made exclusively for the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (it’s not compatible with the Amazon Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen). The non-slip base holds your device securely, while the ears sit off to the sides, so you won’t lose any sound quality from the speakers. The top is purposely left uncovered so you have easy access to your Echo Dot’s controls and settings (though you can also use voice commands).

The Echo Dot is not included with this purchase. You can pick up the Echo Dot 3rd Gen in your choice of four colors right now for only $29.99 here (it’s regularly $49.99). The Alexa-enabled speaker plays music, tells time, reads you the news, gives you the weather and more, all from a hockey puck-sized device.

The Echo Dot stand is the latest in a string of Baby Yoda and Mandalorian merch available online. The Baby Yoda stand and accompanying Echo Dot make a great gift for Star Wars fans, tech junkies and collectors alike. The stand is expected to sell quickly, so make sure you click here to purchase before quantities run out.

Season one of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+ right now. The show was recently nominated for 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nod for Best Drama Series.