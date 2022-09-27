Logitech’s New Portable Gaming Console is Already on Sale Ahead of Its Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Handheld gaming consoles are the next big thing and while a Nintendo Switch is great, Logitech is releasing its own portable gaming console and it’s on sale right now, even before its October 18 release. Get it now for just $299.99, a $50 discount from its original price of $349.99.

Buy Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $299.99

You can access multiple cloud gaming services through this portable gaming console, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. You’ve even got a Remote Play feature, which allows you to stream games from the Xbox or Steam app.

The screen itself features a 1080p Full HD display for clear visuals on all your gameplay. You’ve got quick refresh rates at 60Hz too and more than 12 hours of battery life on a single charge — so you can game all day long.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld weighs just about one pound too, meaning it’s easy to carry around in your everyday bag or even when you travel. It’s got two analog sticks and remappable controls, for added customization while you game. The console also uses haptic technology for tactile feedback, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Plus, the 7-inch 16:9 ratio screen is great for all types of games and even beats the original Nintendo Switch’s 6.2-inch screen size. Grab the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld now at its reduced price before this limited-time gaming deal expires. Item releases October 18.