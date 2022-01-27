Listen: Lizzo Debuts New Song, ‘Special,’ As Part of Logitech Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo is giving fans a taste of new music, previewing a song called “Special” as part of a commercial for tech accessories brand, Logitech.

The bouncy, mid-tempo track finds Lizzo singing over a rollicking bass line and head-bopping beat, delivering self-empowerment lyrics like “I’m so in love with me” and “In case nobody told you today, you’re special.”

“Special” serves as the anthem for Logitech’s “Defy Logic” campaign, which seeks to champion creativity and individuality. Per a release, the song — and campaign — “champions those defying expectations as they pursue their passions and define the new logic of tomorrow.”

“Special” is the first new track from Lizzo since she debuted the Cardi B-assisted “Rumors” back in August. It’s unclear if the song is just for the Logitech campaign or if it will appear on Lizzo’s upcoming album, which will be her first studio release since 2019’s Cuz I Love You. The singer did seem to confirm that “Special” is kicking off something well, special, tweeting “Let the 2022 takeover begin.”

In addition to providing the song for the campaign, Lizzo also appears in the accompanying video, alongside digital creator Bretman Rock, comedienne and internet phenomenon Elsa Majimbo, live code artist and producer DJ_Dave, Latvian gaming creator Danucd, digital artist and NFT creator Defaced, and 15-year-old fashion designer and activist Kheris Rogers. Logitech says, “All of these individuals challenge the status quo and pave the way for all people to change the ways they work, create and play.”

“As the lives of our consumers and customers evolve, so does their mindset,” says Najoh Tita-Reid, global chief marketing officer for Logitech, in a release. “We want to encourage all people to redefine what is possible, and empower people to reshape the future and change the world. Defy Logic celebrates everyone courageous enough to challenge the old logic of the past and enables those who prove that passions can turn into careers, careers don’t require offices and art doesn’t require a canvas.”

“I love that Logitech is embracing authenticity and nonconformity – ideologies that I’ve lived by my entire career,” adds Lizzo. “It’s exciting to see a brand put so much heart into achieving real change and stand up to societal norms. Fame looks a lot different today than it used to, and I’m proud to be a part of the new wave and partner with Logitech and inspire others to Defy Logic.”

While the campaign is all about empowerment, it also shows off Logitech's latest collection of computer and gaming accessories, which includes keyboards, mice, webcams and headsets.