RS Recommends: JBL Just Dropped the Price on These Long-Lasting Earbuds to Under $60

What makes for a great set of earbuds? For us, that means a reliable battery, excellent sound and a good amount of ear comfort. Today, you won’t find a better earbuds deal that checks all the boxes than this sale on JBL’s wireless earbuds. Instead of the regular $100 price tag, the audio brand has discounted its Bluetooth earbuds to only $59.95.

That translates to a massive 40% off the $99.95 retail value on these top-rated inner-ear headphones. That also means you’ll have a spare $40 to spend on, say, a very, very good couple dinners or even a few months towards a Hulu or HBO Max subscription.

So what makes them worthy of your hard-earned cash?

Battery Life: Let’s start with that runtime that just might make you do a double-take: 32 hours total with the included case. With each listening session, JBL says they should last you around eight hours per charge, with that additional 24-hour power boost when you put them back in their charging case.

Sound Quality: Next up, the wireless pair comes with JBL's reliable sound quality and its Pure Bass tech, meaning that just because these are tiny earbuds, you don't have to sacrifice powerful and big sound. Along with the bass-boosting delivery, you'll also get three included ear tips to make it easy to find the right fit for you.

Extra Ear Tips: Finally, JBL's catered to anyone who has to take work calls on-the-go with the buds' Dual Connect feature, letting you keep either the left or right bud in your ear while chatting with your colleagues.

With more than 9,200 ratings on Amazon so far, the JBL Tune 125TWS have earned a 4.3-star (out of 5) rating at press time, getting top marks for their sound quality, comfort and, not surprisingly, their solid battery runtime.

Searching for noise-cancelling JBL earbuds instead? JBL’s Live Pro+ buds are also currently on sale for just under $130 both on Amazon and on JBL’s site, and they come with a 28-hour runtime, as well as a wireless charging case.

And if none of these buds are exactly what you’re shopping for right now, JBL has launched an early holiday sale on over-ear headphones, buds and speakers, with some items as much as 50% off.

You can shop JBL’s Tune earbuds deal now for as long as it lasts, but this discount could be history at any time.