RS Recommends: These Musician-Approved JBL Headphones Are Now Just $129

If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless headphones right now, you can’t go wrong with this pair from JBL. The JBL LIVE 650BTNC is one of the newest pairs of wireless headphones in the storied audio maker’s portfolio, and they’re incredibly versatile, delivering well-rounded sound both in the studio and on the go.

But don’t take our word for it – these JBL headphones are endorsed by DJ Armin Van Buuren, who was unveiled as a JBL ambassador last year. They also boast a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 2000 reviewers online.

Regularly $199.95, this Amazon headphones deal has the JBL LIVE 650BTNC marked down to just $129.99 – a $70 discount.

Amazon

Buy: JBL LIVE 650BTNC Headphones at $129.95

JBL says these headphones feature the company’s “signature sound,” with includes “enhanced bass” and bold, dynamic highs and lows. If you prefer a more neutral sound, you can adjust the EQ (equalization) inside the JBL My Headphones app (iOS and Android) to customize preferences to your liking.

The BTNC in the headphones’ name stands for Bluetooth (BT) and Noise Cancellation (NC), and this model delivers on both. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.2, which makes for easy pairing to your phone or laptop. Active Noise Cancellation technology, meantime, helps to filter out external noise, so you can zone in on the music. Along with the comfortable seal formed by the cushy ear pads, the ANC works to deliver an immersive, well-balanced listening experience.

Battery life is surprisingly robust: get 20 hours of battery life per charge when active noise cancellation is turned on. The headphones last up to 30 hours per charge when this feature is turned off.

These headphones don’t have any built-in smart features, but they do allow you to activate your phone’s smart assistant (Siri on iOS, Google Assistant on Android) by tapping on the right ear cup. That same ear cup is where you’ll find the headphones’ 3.5mm audio output, which you can use to connect the headphones to your devices via a cable.

If you want a great sounding, customizable pair of headphones from a well-known company, these fit the bill. Three colors are included as part of this sale: black (pictured above), blue and white. This Amazon deal won’t last long so we recommend snagging this JBL sale while it’s live. See full details here. (Note: if the Amazon sale is over, JBL is offering the same discounted price on JBL.com).