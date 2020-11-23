Early Black Friday Deal: These JBL Earbuds With 20 Hours of Battery Life Are Just $75

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Some of the best Black Friday sales have already launched online, including this deal, which gets you 50% off a pair of JBL Wireless Earbuds.

Regularly $149.95, the JBL LIVE 300TWS Bluetooth earbuds are on sale right now for just $74.95 on Amazon and on JBL.com. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for these true wireless earbuds, which just came out last year and are among JBL’s best-sellers.

These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bright sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls from your phone or laptop. They pair with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too, so you can change songs, adjust volume and more, using just your voice.

Unlike some bulky earbuds, these fit securely in your ears to create a more immersive experience. Turn on JBL’s “Ambient Aware” technology when you need to pay attention to your surroundings (say, when you need to listen for traffic while on a run or bike ride). JBL’s “TalkThru” mode, meantime, lets you pause the music without having to remove the earbuds — just swipe your fingers on the earbuds to turn the music on and off.

These earbuds are great for working out, with an IPX5 rating for being sweat-proof and water-resistant; they’ll hold up even if you’re accidentally caught in the rain.

Get up to six hours of playback time on a single charge; get up to 20 hours with the included charging case. What we like: a ten-minute charge gets you over an hour’s worth of listening time.

These best-selling earbuds have a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 1000 reviewers online. This 50% off Black Friday deal runs through Cyber Monday on JBL.com and Amazon.com (or until supplies last). Shop early to take advantage of the sale now.