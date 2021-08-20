RS Recommends: These Top-Rated Workout Earbuds Are Only $60 on Amazon Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Any runner who likes jogging along to music will tell you how important it is to find a pair of earbuds that pump out truly great audio — and stay in your ears. If you’re searching for your own pair, or you’re due for a budget-friendly upgrade, Jabra has discounted its sleek Elite Active 65t earbuds this week with a deal that’s too good to pass up.

Right now, you can score the wireless, workout-friendly buds for just $60 on Amazon, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen them at this season. The earphones normally cost $99.99, but this latest deal saves you about 40% (or $40) off the retail price — if you act fast.

The Bluetooth Jabra buds deliver a total of 15 hours of excellent-sounding tunes when used along with their charging case, which comes with the earbuds. You can get non-stop music for about five hours with each charge. Put another way, you could go for several long runs or make it through a week’s worth of workouts before they need a bit more juice.

If you’re running late, you can charge them for 15 minutes to get up to an hour of playtime. Along with their long battery life, the buds are IP56 rated to perform even when your listening sessions get sweaty.

Jabra points out how stable these buds’ ear tips feel in your ears, which is an important design feature, even if your workout’s not going to involve an extreme amount of movement. Making sure your earbuds stay fitted in your ears, comfortably, is one of the reasons these Jabras stand out from the rest of the workout bud options on the market these days.

The earbuds also have some real functionality behind their style, too. Jabra made it possible to simply tap the bud to cue Alexa or your Google Assistant. Meanwhile, you can even analyze your workout thanks to a built-in accelerometer motion sensor. The earbuds aren’t noise-cancelling like our current favorite Sony earbuds, which are slightly more expensive. However, with Jabra’s Sound+ app, you can customize how your music comes through the buds, whether you want to hear more bass — or less of it — when you’re on a run.

The Elite Active 65ts come in five different colors, but the copper blue style is the only set that’s 40% off at the time of this writing if you’re shopping on Amazon. They have over 22,000 Amazon reviews, with over 61% of five-star ratings.

The earbuds are currently marked down on Amazon, but they’re also 63% and only $36.99 right now on Jabra’s website. The bottom line: These steep discounts often don’t last long, especially on earbuds this good, so we suggest speeding on over to this sale before it’s too late. Shop Jabra’s earbuds on Amazon.