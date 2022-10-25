Early Black Friday Sale: Jabra Just Discounted These Wireless Earbuds to Their Lowest Price Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Consider your early Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping done — that is, if you’re looking for steep discounts on high-quality wireless earbuds this season. Whether you’re in the market for workout buds or a noise-cancelling pair, Jabra has discounted some of its best earbuds to their lowest prices ever ahead of the biggest shopping season of the year. The best part? There’s a deal that fits every budget.

At the top of the pack, Jabra has chopped the price of its Elite 7 Active True Wireless buds by a whopping 44 percent as part of the limited-time sale. Normally $179.99, you can snag the wireless earbuds for a steep discount for as low as $99.99, saving you $80 both on Amazon and on Best Buy.

Amazon

Buy Jabra Elite 7 Active $99.99

The Elite 7 Actives come with a sturdy, sweat-resistant design that can hold up to strenuous workouts thanks to their IP57 water-resistance rating. Alexa comes built-in, and you can also activate Google Assistant while using them, too, whether you want to cue up a song or answer a call. The sweatproof earbuds also support active noise cancellation for music, a stable fit that keeps them in your ears, as well as a 30-hour runtime with their case.

Meantime, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro live up to their name and outperform the competition with a host of incredible features — and you can score them at their lowest price ever for $119.99 during this week’s sale.

Amazon

Buy Jabra Elite 7 Pro $119.99

In addition to their impressive 30-hour battery life with the charging case, the Bluetooth earbuds boast stellar active noise-cancelling tech that produces rich, clear sound quality, no matter where you’re listening to your tunes. You can shop them at their discounted price now on Amazon and also at Best Buy.

You can use a single bud at a time in “Mono” mode, and hear what’s happening nearby thanks to the buds’ HearThrough tech. Four built-in mics, along with 6mm speakers and the pair’s MultiSensor Voice tech, ensure you have clear calls when you’re commuting. They come in a range of colors, all of which you can customize the sound using Jabra’s own app.

Another Jabra earbuds deal you won’t want to miss is the discount on the brand’s Elite 4 Active buds for 33 percent off, bringing the price down to $79.99 for the first time in months. With their mix of active noise-cancelling sound, built-in mics for calls, and HearThrough tech, they check all the boxes for reliable, affordable wireless earbuds. Better yet, they’re built for the gym, with a sweat-resistant build and a long-lasting 28-hour battery. Shop the Jabra earbuds deal on Amazon and Best Buy right now at $40 off their retail price.

Buy Jabra Elite 4 Active $79.99

For under $50, you can get Jabra’s top-rated Elite 3 earbuds for a 38 percent discount on Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly about $80, you can get them at their lowest price ever for $49.99, at least for the next few days. The True Wireless earbuds come with built-in mics for clear calls, excellent noise-isolation sound, plus 28 total hours of juice when you use the included, rechargeable case.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 $49.99

You can shop the early Black Friday sale on Jabra’s earbuds right now on Amazon and Best Buy, though you’ll want to hurry and scoop up the discounted pairs before the sale ends on Oct. 30, 2022.