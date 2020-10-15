The iPhone 12 Doesn’t Come With Headphones or a Charger – These Are the Ones You Should Get

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Apple iPhone 12 is officially here. Apple has made significant changes to the iPhone in 2020 including making it available in more screen sizes, new colors, updating its design, and building in support for 5G networking.

The company also announced that all models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will ship without a charging adapter or earbuds. Apple will include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, but that’s the only accessory that will ship with your new phone.

If you’re thinking about getting a new iPhone — preorders start on October 16 — we’ve collected the best power adapter and headphones to get with it below. These accessories will also work with previous generations of the iPhone, so you can use them even if you’re not planning on upgrading.

What Is the Best iPhone 12 Charger?

AUKEY Swift 30W USB-C Wall Charger

Amazon

AUKEY’s Swift 30W USB-C Wall Charger is the best power adapter to use with the iPhone 12. It has a maximum power output of 30W (watts), so it’ll charge your phone at its fastest possible speed. The power adapter outputs enough juice that you can also use it with the Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro, or even a 13-inch MacBook Air.

This power adapter is larger than the traditional 5W charger Apple has included with the iPhone, but it’s still small enough to fit in a pocket, purse, or backpack. Because of its power and size, AUKEY’s Swift 30W USB-C Wall Charger is the only power adapter we’re going to recommend if you’re getting the iPhone 12.

What Are the Best iPhone 12 Headphones?

AirPods Pro

Apple

If you want to use earbuds with your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, your best bet is to get a pair of AirPods Pro. Apple’s totally wireless earbuds are still the best ones we’ve tested so far. They get five hours of battery life per charge, and will automatically recharge each time you put them in their case.

They support Active Noise Cancellation, which means microphones built into the buds will automatically filter outside noise before it hits your ears. This feature allows you to listen to music at lower volumes, which can potentially save your hearing over time. The AirPods Pro will automatically connect to your iPhone using Apple’s W1 chip rather than standard Bluetooth, which will conserve battery and lower latency (lag) for a better experience.

These technical features are all impressive, but we’re primarily recommending the AirPods Pro because they sound great. They produce an impressive amount of bass for earbuds, but it doesn’t muddy the mid-range or treble. I’ve used a pair as my primary earbuds for several months, and never had a problem with them. Because it’s also made by Apple, expect pairing with your new iPhone 12 to be a breeze.

Urbanista London

Urbanista

If you want a pair of active noise-cancelling earbuds, but don’t care about the extra features available in the AirPods Pro, we recommend Urbanista’s London earbuds.

The totally wireless earbuds look like the AirPods Pro, and match them nearly feature for feature. The Londons last up to five hours per charge, and automatically charge in their case.

Each bud is touch-sensitive, which allows you to adjust the volume of your music, play or pause a track, enable or disable active noise cancellation, or evoke a smart assistant.

These are powerful gestures, but you have to remember which ones to use on which bud; there’s no way to customize them, and you need to check out the earbuds’ manual (easily available online) to check. Still, once you master them, Urbanista’s London earbuds are a great pair of earbuds.

Their sound is almost on par with the AirPods Pro, but I couldn’t hear quite as much detail in music when I listened. If you primarily listen to podcasts, you won’t run into any issues. The active noise cancellation is also worse than the AirPods Pro, but it’s still impressive Urbanista was able to fit the feature into totally wireless earbuds.

If you’re curious about active noise-cancelling earbuds, and want a more entry-level pair, Urbanista’s Londons will impress you.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7

Amazon

If you prefer using over-ear headphones with your iPhone, Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7s are one of the best-sounding pairs I’ve ever heard. Their minimalist style matches Apple’s aesthetic, and they’re comfortable to wear for extended listening sessions thanks to ample padding in the ear cups.

Bowers and Wilkins says the PX7 can last for up to 30 hours per charge, and they live up to that claim in my experience. The PX7s support multi-point pairing, which means you can connect them to two devices at the same time, and switch between them simultaneously. This feature is also available with AirPods Pro, but only works if you’re using multiple Apple devices.

Again, these technical feats are great, but it’s audio quality that makes the B&W PX7 cups easy to recommend. They’re a premium pair of headphones that allow you to hear different elements of your music clearly. You can pick out distinctive sounds, and the headphones don’t get lost if you’re listening to busy tracks with several instruments being played at the same time.

If you want to take audiophile sound with you everywhere, these are the headphones we recommend.