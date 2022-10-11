The Makers of Instant Pot Launched an ‘Instant’ Air Purifier and It’s On Sale for $99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Instant Pot was basically synonymous with the pandemic, with millions of people perfecting their pressure cooker recipes while quarantining at home. Now, the company behind the viral slow cooker has launched another product borne out of Covid: an air purifier.

And just like the Instant Pot became a must-have device, Instant Homes’ new air purifier is already a best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from thousands of reviews online.

Dubbed the “Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier,” the backpack-sized purifier works to filter out dust, pet hair, pollen, mold, smoke and other particles as small as 0.3 microns. That’s thanks to its powerful HEPA-13 filter, which Instant Brands says captures 99.97% of ultrafine particles in the air.

The air purifier is also powerful enough to purify the air in rooms up to 1140 square-feet in size, making it great for living rooms, small apartments and offices alike.

It’s not just germs and allergens either: the Instant Brands air purifier helps to remove odors as well, thanks to an activated carbon filter layer that works on everything from cigarette smoke to smells from cooking.

Everything is packed into a whisper-quiet unit that automatically adjusts its fan settings based on the air quality in the room. The auto shut-off mode helps to save energy too, and a light sensor automatically turns off the digital display and lowers the noise level when it’s time for bed.

Regularly up to $120, you can get the Instant HEPA Air Purifier on sale at Amazon right now for just $99 as part of the site’s Prime Early Access Sale. Choose from a white or black model, both available at the discounted $99 price point. Replacement filters are also discounted to just $29 (regularly $69.99).