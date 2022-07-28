RS Recommends: How to Get a Smart Fire TV for Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Buying a new TV can be exhausting — and expensive. Luckily for you, there are Amazon deals to help you out. And, right now, you can grab a smart HD Insignia TV for just $99.99, on sale from $169.99, saving you a whopping 41%.

This 24-inch 720p TV is currently $70 off and packs all the features you’d expect to see in a decent smart TV. There’s Fire TV built-in, allowing you to access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and any other app you want. Alexa is available too, just in case you want to use voice commands with your new smart TV.

Amazon

Buy: Insignia Smart TV at $99.99

We like this size for a dorm room, office, kitchen counter or small bedroom. The LED display is clear and crisp too with deep contrasts and bright, evenly-lit colors lighting up the screen.

There are a decent amount of ports, including two HDMI ports, a USB port, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. This means you’ll be able to connect a new soundbar or gaming console to your new Insignia Fire TV with ease. Plus, it’s relatively compact, weighing just about 6.40 pounds, making storing or transporting your new TV pretty convenient.

If you’re in the market for an easy-to-use smart TV that doesn’t break the bank, grab this Insignia Fire TV right now for just $99.99. This deal is limited time only and there’s no telling when it might sell out so shop now while stocks last.