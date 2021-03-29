RS Recommends: A $229 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $229.

The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch ceramic white or “mineral silver” Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house.

Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the best-selling laptop now for an additional $50 off.

The deal gets you the 14-inch Chromebook, with a gorgeous micro-edge display and backlit keyboard. There are more than one million pixels across the HD display, making this great for streaming true-to-life video content like shows and movies. The anti-glare display means you can also take the laptop outside and see your screen clearly. Sound is top-notch as well, thanks to stereo speakers tuned by renowned audio company, Bang & Olufsen. B&O is a luxury audio brand that usually works with high-end electronics, so to have their speakers in a $229 laptop is extraordinary.

As with all Chromebooks, Google Chrome comes pre-installed for fast and secure web browsing, while a powerful Intel Celeron processor keeps your apps running smoothly without lag or timing out. There’s plenty of storage space for your files, and we like the built-in Wide VisionHD camera and dual-array digital microphone, which are perfect for Zoom calls or online classes.

It’s all packed into a slim and sleek device that delivers a whopping 13 hours of battery life on a single charge (note: watching movies or gaming will drain the battery faster). A quick 45-minute charge boosts the battery back up to 50 percent.

HP says this is an eco-conscious laptop too; the HP Chromebook is Energy Star-certified for efficiency, and EPEAT-certified for “a reduced sustainability impact across their lifecycle.”

This is one of the top-rated HP laptops online, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from 3700 reviewers. As with all Amazon deals, price could go up at any minute so we recommend adding this laptop to your cart soon. See full sale details here.