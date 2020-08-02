Yes, You Can Get an HP Laptop for $279 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re working from home or about to start a new school year, it’s safe to say things are looking and feeling a little differently this year. With many states still observing stay-at-home measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear as to when students will be heading back to school — or if they’ll be heading into a classroom at all.

Even if you’re taking classes from home though, you’re still going to need a couple of key pieces to set you up for a successful and stress-free semester, and there’s no better time to pick up these items than right now, during HP’s big Back to School sale.

We spotted laptops starting at just $279, with HP offering up the massive discount on the best-selling HP Chromebook. The deal gets you the 14-inch Chromebook, with Google Chrome pre-installed for fast and secure web browsing, and a powerful Intel Celeron processor that won’t lag or time out. There’s plenty of storage space for all your files, and we like the built-in Wide VisionHD camera and dual array digital microphone, which are perfect for Zoom calls or online classes.

It’s all packed into a slim and sleek device that delivers a whopping 10 hours of battery life on a single charge (provided you’re just running Google Chrome; watching movies or playing games will require more of the CPU and drain the battery faster). A 45-minute charge boosts the battery back up to 50%. (Note: if the Chromebook is sold out, your next best bet is this HP laptop for just $389 (regularly $449.99).

Want something a little more robust? HP also has its best-selling Pavilion on sale for just $500 (regularly $679.99). This laptop is packed with features, including Windows 10 Home 64 built-in, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16 GB of memory. The 15.6-inch display works as a touchscreen, and both the keyboard and trackpad are super intuitive and customizable, making this a great option for everyone from designers to editors.

What we like: HP tapped audio experts Bang & Olufsen to design the speakers on this laptop, which deliver surprisingly full, well-balanced sound.

There are a ton of other great deals during HP’s Back to School sale, including wireless printers starting at just $89 and full PC setups for just $449 (regularly $599.99 and up). Or upgrade to the sleek and powerful (and foldable) Spectre x360 laptop (pictured at top). It’s on sale right now for just $1349 and gives other name brand laptops a run for their money both in terms of performance and style.

These are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen for these models all year, and you don’t need a student ID or promo code to score the discount.

Though it’s pegged as a “Back to School” sale, this is a great sale to take advantage of if you’re working from home and need to upgrade your devices, or if you’re returning your work laptop to the office and need a computer for personal use. It’s also a chance to put together a suite of devices for cheap (say, a computer + a printer) to set up a functional, efficient, and complete workspace.

The deals run until August 15th but at these prices, inventory will move fast so we suggest adding to cart early. See all the deals here.