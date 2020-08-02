 Best Laptop Deals August 2020: Shop HP Back to School Sale Online - Rolling Stone
Yes, You Can Get an HP Laptop for $279 Right Now

We’re seeing the lowest prices of the year on HP laptops, printers and other essentials, whether for back to school or your home office

best hp back to school deal

HP

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re working from home or about to start a new school year, it’s safe to say things are looking and feeling a little differently this year. With many states still observing stay-at-home measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear as to when students will be heading back to school — or if they’ll be heading into a classroom at all.

Even if you’re taking classes from home though, you’re still going to need a couple of key pieces to set you up for a successful and stress-free semester, and there’s no better time to pick up these items than right now, during HP’s big Back to School sale.

hp chromebook deal

HP

SHOP: HP Chromebook, $279, available at HP

We spotted laptops starting at just $279, with HP offering up the massive discount on the best-selling HP Chromebook. The deal gets you the 14-inch Chromebook, with Google Chrome pre-installed for fast and secure web browsing, and a powerful Intel Celeron processor that won’t lag or time out. There’s plenty of storage space for all your files, and we like the built-in Wide VisionHD camera and dual array digital microphone, which are perfect for Zoom calls or online classes.

It’s all packed into a slim and sleek device that delivers a whopping 10 hours of battery life on a single charge (provided you’re just running Google Chrome; watching movies or playing games will require more of the CPU and drain the battery faster). A 45-minute charge boosts the battery back up to 50%. (Note: if the Chromebook is sold out, your next best bet is this HP laptop for just $389 (regularly $449.99).

Want something a little more robust? HP also has its best-selling Pavilion on sale for just $500 (regularly $679.99). This laptop is packed with features, including Windows 10 Home 64 built-in, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16 GB of memory. The 15.6-inch display works as a touchscreen, and both the keyboard and trackpad are super intuitive and customizable, making this a great option for everyone from designers to editors.

What we like: HP tapped audio experts Bang & Olufsen to design the speakers on this laptop, which deliver surprisingly full, well-balanced sound.

HP spectre laptop deal

HP

SHOP: Spectre x360 Laptop, $1349, available at HP

There are a ton of other great deals during HP’s Back to School sale, including wireless printers starting at just $89 and full PC setups for just $449 (regularly $599.99 and up). Or upgrade to the sleek and powerful (and foldable) Spectre x360 laptop (pictured at top). It’s on sale right now for just $1349 and gives other name brand laptops a run for their money both in terms of performance and style.

These are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen for these models all year, and you don’t need a student ID or promo code to score the discount.

Though it’s pegged as a “Back to School” sale, this is a great sale to take advantage of if you’re working from home and need to upgrade your devices, or if you’re returning your work laptop to the office and need a computer for personal use. It’s also a chance to put together a suite of devices for cheap (say, a computer + a printer) to set up a functional, efficient, and complete workspace.

The deals run until August 15th but at these prices, inventory will move fast so we suggest adding to cart early. See all the deals here.

